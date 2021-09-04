Where to watch The Alpinist? Release date, streaming details and all about the riveting documentary 

One of the most hyped outdoor activities documentaries, The Alpinist, is set to arrive in limited release in theaters in the USA and UK. However, according to the official website, the documentary will be released internationally "soon".

The Alpinist labels itself as:

"...an intimate documentary of a visionary climber who follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences."

The documentary is co-directed by Peter Mortimer, who has directed several other documentaries on mountaineering and rock climbing. His repertoire includes The Dawn Wall (2017), First Ascent (2006/2010), and Reel Rock (series).

Nick Rosen serves as the other co-director. Rosen is a former journalist and filmmaker who has collaborated with Mortimer on several projects, including their production studio Sender Films.

All about The Alpinist: Streaming and release details

Be in the present. See Brette Harrington in #TheAlpinist - a special one-night Fathom event on 9/7 and in theaters 9/10. https://t.co/D4Sb2TK2Rg pic.twitter.com/2mBaXTmmwK — The Alpinist (@thealpinistfilm) September 1, 2021

The documentary has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes and is officially rated PG-13.

Theatrical release:

The Alpinist will hit select theaters in the USA on September 10. Meanwhile, in the UK, the documentary will be released in theaters on September 24. As mentioned before, international release dates are yet to be announced.

Streaming release:

There is no information about the streaming release. However, National Geographic has the best bet to acquire streaming rights, as the 2018 hit mountaineering documentary Free Solo was a big hit for the platform. Free Solo was also from an independent filmmaker and studio, which garnered respectable success.

Synopsis:

The official synopsis of the documentary film reads,

"Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure."

The Alpinist also focuses on the nomadic life of Leclerc. The late mountaineer was termed as "publicity-shy" and was reported not to have owned a car or a phone at the time of his death.

In 2018, Marc-André Leclerc (the Alpinist) was climbing the North Face of the Mendenhall Towers in Juneau, Alaska, where he reportedly met his demise. Leclerc was with his climbing partner Ryan Johnson. They never returned from the summit, and the pair's bodies were never discovered. Marc was 26 years old at the time of his death (presumed).

The experience changes everyone. #TheAlpinist - a special one-night premiere Fathom event on 9/7 and in theaters 9/10. https://t.co/D4Sb2TsrsG pic.twitter.com/adThPQ7Ark — The Alpinist (@thealpinistfilm) August 25, 2021

The documentary also stars mountaineer Brette Harrington, amongst other climbers. The Alpinist was shot by Jonathan Griffith (of Reel Rock 8 fame), Brett Lowell (of The Dawn Wall fame), and Austin Siadak.

Edited by Ashish Yadav