Where to watch The Batman deleted scene? New Rataalada riddle answer teases possible sequel plot

A new deleted scene from The Batman has hit the movie’s not-so-secret-anymore website, Rataalada, giving the Dark Knight fans a possible hint about the franchise’s future. But the way to the deleted scene is paved with riddles that need solving.

Released recently, the Matt Reeves' movie, stars stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in his early years of crime-solving in Gotham City. Opening to rave reviews the movie’s closing credits directs the fans to a marketing-oriented site Rataalada, where the Riddler questions the users and upon answering correctly, rewards them with bonus videos from the film and updates every few days. And this time, it is a deleted scene that has caught everyone’s attention.

How to get to The Batman deleted scene?

In true Batman fashion, the deleted scene is not readily available to watch. Users visiting the Rataalada site need to crack three riddles. The first: “It’s not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it.” The answer to this riddle is “Ha.” The second: “Once you’ve been set up, it hits you at the end. Straight on.” The answer to it is “a punchline.” The final one is: “To wit: a wild card in the truest sense.” The answer to this is “the joker.”

The same three riddles appear in a randomly selected order for each user. On answering the questions correctly, users are rewarded with the deleted scene from The Batman. By the end of the third result, if answered correctly, the users already get a hint of who the deleted scene is going to feature — the joker.

The fans get a good look at the Joker in the deleted scene

In The Batman, Barry Keoghan’s Joker appears only at the end of the movie as the prisoner in the cell next to Paul Dano’s Riddler. But in this scene, viewers get a better look at Keoghan with the famous Joker scar on his right cheek. The scene shows Pattinson as the young superhero at Arkham seeking the Joker’s help to catch the Riddler.

The fact that the superhero meets the Joker before catching the Riddler clearly spells out that the two have already crossed paths before, marking the beginning of the complicated dynamic between the Dark Knight and his arch-enemy. While reports of multiple spin-off series, including one on the Penguin, coming to HBO Max were already confirmed earlier, the fans noticed another detail in the scene that cemented Keoghan’s Joker’s presence in the future Batman-verse content.

In the scene, the Dark Knight hands over a file on the Riddler to the Joker, asking him to give an insight. But when the Joker returns the files, the paperclip on the documents in the file is gone. It is safe to assume that the Joker will use the clips to escape from Arkham — hinting at possible plot or subplot for future Batman entities.

Whether the Joker will fit into a sequel or the HBO Max series focusing on Arkham remains to be seen. But fans can be rest assured that they will get to see more of Keoghan’s take on the troubled clown.

