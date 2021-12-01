Where to watch 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary? Streaming details and all about the three-part series

The three-episode long Disney Plus documentary miniseries, The Beatles: Get Back, has garnered positive reviews from various renowned publications and websites. The reason is the immersive and emotional experience a viewer gets from the docuseries based on one of the best, if not the best, rock bands of all time.

The Beatles: Get Back has been helmed by the person behind the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson. The Beatles documentary covered the band's journey when they created their 12th album, Let It Be. Unfortunately, the same album became the Beatles' final work together due to their break-up afterward.

More details about the docuseries on one of the world's most revered music bands are given below:

The Beatles: Get Back — All about the docuseries exploring the legacy of the famous music band

When did 'The Beatles: Get Back' arrive on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus premiered each episode on a different date. The first episode arrived on November 25, the second on November 26, and the third on November 27. Each episode boasted a length comparable to a feature film.

What is the duration of each episode?

As already mentioned, the miniseries has three episodes in total, and the running time of each episode is given as follows:

Episode 1 - 157 minutes

Episode 2 - 173 minutes

Episode 3 - 138 minutes

Hence, the total duration of the docuseries adds up to 468 minutes. Many viewers have criticized the running time while many have justified it.

Nonetheless, The Beatles: Get Back is too good to be skipped, and viewers should watch the brilliant docuseries on Disney Plus or Disney Plus Hotstar. They will have to get a subscription to the platform, which comes at different prices and varies for specific countries.

What to expect from The Beatles: Get Back?

The Beatles: Get Back has been made out of the band's never-seen-before footage with a duration of over 57 hours. The makers have edited and compiled the same to fit into the length of the miniseries. The Beatles: Get Back provides a closer look at the band.

It captures their last journey together, before the infamous break-up in 1970, making the documentary unmissable. The Beatles: Get Back is meant for the original fans and those who have always been intrigued about the legendary Beatles but never witnessed their charm in real-life.

