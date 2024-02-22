Where to watch The Challenge season 39 finale? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion finale aired on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 8/7c on MTV. In the previous episode, viewers saw the remaining seven contestants competing in the last three levels of the final challenge, which are Control, Chaos, and Conquest.

Episode 19 of the reality competition series will reveal the participant who will be crowned the champion and take home the grand prize of $500,000. The synopsis of the MTV reality TV competition reads,

"In the ruthless world of The Challenge, this newest group of non-champion, next-gen players must work together to win the grand prize -- but it's still anyone's game."

Season 39 of The Challenge has officially ended, and fans are excited to find out who the winner is. The finale can be streamed on Paramount+, according to MTV's official website as well as Philo and Fubo.

All previous episodes are available to watch on the MTV app and MTV's website.

The Challenge season 39 finale streaming platforms explored

The Challenge season 39 finale is available to stream on DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo, and Fubo, apart from Paramount+.

Philo provides their customers with a free trial before subscription, at a monthly price of $25. Users can access over 70+ live TV sports, entertainment, and reality TV channels. Out of all live streaming platforms, Philo is the cheapest, allowing access to ultra HD premium content alongside unlimited DVR and affordable individual packages.

Fubo is another alternate option to watch the finale at a subscription fee of $79.99 per month. Every user gets access to more than 100 channels. Apart from the watch-on-demand option, Fubo gives viewers access to download their favorite movies and TV shows as well.

Another alternative method to stream the Battle for a New Champion finale is to create a membership account on DirecTV. With a free trial and access to over 70 live channels, the Entertainment Package is reasonably priced at $69.99 a month.

Sling offers 20% off on the first month of subscribing to Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For Sling Orange+Blue, the subscription fee is priced at $40 per month or $ 55 per month, depending on the package you choose. You can stream more than 30 channels alongside DVR storage and access to the Entertainment Extra package for an additional cost of $6 per month.

The original streaming service for The Challenge offers viewers two exclusive packages. The Paramount+ Essential plan is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, with 16% off for new customers. Commercial interruptions will be limited while streaming.

Paramount+ with Showtime, on the other hand, is a premium package that allows subscribers to stream more than 45,000 episodes of TV shows and movies without any commercial breaks. This ad-free ultimate package costs $11.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

Viewers can download the Paramount + app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon, or visit the Paramount + website to subscribe to the affordable monthly or yearly plans. Fans can also binge-watch previous seasons one to 38 on Paramount+ and can also access channels such as NBC, CBS, and MTV.

Now that the second part of the finale has been released, fans can watch episode 19, Only One Gets the Crown on Paramount+ and other streaming platforms mentioned above.

