Where to watch The 'Golden Bachelor' wedding special? Streaming platforms explored

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have become the first-ever couple on The Golden Bachelor to get married. They met on ABC’s inaugural season of the senior-aged spinoff and subsequently got engaged in the show’s November finale. Their holy union, dubbed "The Golden Wedding," was televised on Thursday, January 5, 2024.

The special event aired exclusively on ABC just over a month following the conclusion of the hit Golden Bachelor season. In the finale, Gerry proposed to Theresa, selecting her over 21 other contestants pitted against one another to win his attention and affection.

One of the contestants, Susan Noles, officiated The Golden Bachelor wedding at the La Quinta Resort and Club in California. Meanwhile, contestant Kathy Swarts interviewed and hosted the arrivals on the gold carpet.

Where to watch The Golden Bachelor wedding special?

The two-hour special wedding ceremony saw the couple exchange vows, pay tribute to their late spouses, and show off their grooving skills during the first dance. The Golden Wedding aired exclusively on ABC and a string of non-cable platforms. Fans were able to watch the ceremony live on ABC.com.

The special was made available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ a day after D-Day, beginning January 5, 2024. In addition, if you don’t have an active ABC cable connection, viewers can access the ceremony through a subscription to streaming services, including YouTube TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist exchange vows

The bride chose a stunning Badgley Mischka gown at the live ceremony while walking alongside her son Tom down the aisle. Apart from him, Theresa’s six grandsons took on the role of junior groomsmen and ringbearers. Jen, her daughter, became the maid of honor, and her daughter-in-law serves as a bridesmaid alongside Gerry's daughters Angie and Jenny.

Meanwhile, the groom’s two granddaughters became junior bridesmaids, and his son-in-law became the best man. While exchanging vows, The Golden Bachelor bride, Theresa, promised Gerry,

"I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy and to stick with you throughout it all — but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Tears fell down the face of the 72-year-old groom of The Golden Bachelor as he responded,

“I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend. I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman — and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice.”

He continued,

“You are the love that came silently and without warning. You were authentic. Theresa, you have my heart, and I have yours,” he finished.

Gerry and Theresa’s union marked the ninth TV wedding of the Bachelor franchise. It came nearly a decade after The Bachelor couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici last exchanged vows in 2014.

Notably, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, are both widows, and they bonded on the reality TV show over their shared grief. Hailing from Indiana, Gerry is a retired restaurateur who lost his wife Toni, 42, back in 2017 to bacterial infection. Likewise, Theresa lost Billy, her husband of 42 years, owing to kidney failure.

