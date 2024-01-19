Where to watch The Good Shepherd? All streaming options explored

The Good Shepherd, a 2006 American spy thriller and the second movie directed by Robert De Niro, is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film, released on December 22, 2006, is a powerful thriller set during the CIA's inception and features Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, and De Niro in lead roles.

The movie's cast was honored with the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution at the 2007 Berlin International Film Festival, making it the only submission from the United States to win a prize at the event. Additionally, the movie was nominated for Best Art Direction at the 79th Academy Awards.

The movie follows the story of Edward Wilson (played by Damon), the protagonist portraying the character of an honorable Yale student who believes in America and is willing to sacrifice everything to protect it. However, when he is enlisted to work for the CIA, his morals are quickly compromised by the demands of the job.

The Good Shepherd Streaming Platforms

The Good Shepherd is available for streaming on Starz, Apple TV Channel, Netflix, and Netflix Basic with advertisements. Additionally, you have the option to purchase or rent the movie online through various platforms such as DIRECTV, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum On Demand.

If you encounter viewing restrictions in your country, it's likely due to geo-blocking. However, utilizing a VPN, especially ExpressVPN, can help bypass such restrictions.

The Good Shepherd is the untold story of the CIA

The Good Shepherd explores the tumultuous origins of the Central Intelligence Agency, offering a unique perspective through the life of Edward Wilson (played by Matt Damon). He is a dedicated Yale student selected to join the CIA's emerging organization during World War II.

Wilson, who has been raised with a strong sense of discretion and honor, knows the importance of keeping things private. Skull and Bones is a covert organization that serves as a brotherhood and a breeding ground for future world leaders. Wilson is asked to join while he is still an energetic and upbeat Yale undergraduate.

With his brilliant mind, flawless reputation, and undeniable trust in American principles, Wilson is an excellent candidate for a career in intelligence. He has prime potential for a career in intelligence. Therefore, he is promptly employed to work for the Office of Special Services (OSS), which was the predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during World War II.

Despite being one of the secret founders of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and working in an environment where lying is expected and nothing is taken at face value, his idealism gradually deteriorates as a result of a rising suspicion that is indicative of a world steadily plunging into the prolonged hysteria of the Cold War.

Wilson becomes a seasoned agent of the agency as his techniques are accepted as regular operating procedures, all the while battling his KGB rival. But his unwavering commitment to his nation comes at an ever-higher cost. He is determined to complete this assignment, no matter what, and neither his wife Clover nor his cherished son can stop him.

