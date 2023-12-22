Where to watch The Masked Singer Season 10 finale? Streaming platforms explored

Fans who missed out on The Masked Singer's grand finale need not worry. The show has it released on several streaming platforms. The finale, which aired on Fox on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, was a power-packed one and a must-watch for followers and non-followers alike.

The Masked Singer is a star-studded singing reality show where masked celebrity singers showcase their singing talents in front of judges. The two-hour-long grand finale featured dazzling performances by the four finalists, as well as the eliminated unmasked contestants.

It can be watched on demand on Fubo, Hulu and DirecTV stream. All three sites have a free trial option, so if you haven't tried them yet, you can watch the finale for free.

What to expect from The Masked Singer season finale

Four contestants who successfully fought their way up to the finals left the panelists in tears with their masterpiece performances and made it even harder for them and the audience to decide on a winner. Here's a little trailer of the finale.

These already-established celebrity singers have carved a significant niche professionally, yet they have bravely come to compete with fellow artists, fighting for their next big achievement.

The singers are dressed in elaborate, comical costumes of animals, food and flowers which adds to the allure of the already starry show.

The costume designer Marina Toybina did an outstanding job of designing and 3D printing some of the costumes and also ensured that none of them were a repeat of designs from the past seasons.

Candelabra (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

The panelists of The Masked Singer Season 10 are Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, with Nick Cannon hosting it.

The finalists Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen are all phenomenal because they already are pioneers in their fields AND finalists of an all-celebrity cast.

All the masked singers have been leaving subtle clues about their identity throughout the show in the hopes that their staunch fans and the panelists might guess who they are, which might then reflect in their votes.

These are the real faces of the legends behind the eliminated, now unmasked singers who are expected to perform at the finale alongside some of the participants from the previous season.

1) Husky- Ginuwine

2) S'More- Ashley Parker Angel

3) Tiki- Sebastian Bach

4) Hibiscus- Luann De Lesseps

5) Hawk- Tyler Posey

6) Pickle- Michael Rappaport

7) Royal Hen- Billie Jean King

8) The Cuddle Monster- Metta World Peace

9) Diver- Tom Sandoval

10) Rubber Ducky- Anthony Anderson

11) Anonymouse- Demi Lovato

12) Anteater- John Oates

13) Candelabra- Keyshia Cole

The winners from the previous seasons of The Masked Singer include T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor, Amber Riley and Bishop Briggs.

If you want to catch previous seasons of the show, you can go to Hulu, Fubo and DirecTV, but some episodes can be easily found on YouTube as well. You can also look up the recap for episode 13 before watching the finale here.

After the grandeur of the two-night holiday special, this finale was hugely anticipated for the viewers thoroughly enjoyed it.