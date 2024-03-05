Where to watch The Regime starring Kate Winslet? All streaming options explored

The Regime, a recently released miniseries featuring Kate Winslet in the leading role, is available for streaming on Max and HBO. The Kate Winslet-starrer is a political satire that debuted its first episode on HBO and Max on March 3, 2024. The series has been directed by Jessica Hobbs and Stephen Frears (known for A Very English Scandal). Originally titled The Palace, it was later renamed The Regime.

The series follows Kate Winslet's character, Elena Vernham, who is the current ruler of a Central European autocracy on its last legs. The Regime is sprinkled with dark humor throughout, as her rule further descends into chaos, following the appointment of Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) as her confidant.

The first episode of the six-part miniseries is currently available for streaming, with more episodes set to arrive soon.

Where to stream The Regime starring Kate Winslet?

The Regime is a limited series that is exclusive to HBO. Thus, it is available on their streaming service, Max. The first episode of the series premiered on HBO and Max on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Subsequent episodes will be released each Sunday until April 7, 2024, with a total of six episodes set to be released.

Only viewers with a subscription to Max will be able to stream The Regime. The subscription fees for Max currently start at $9.99 a month and can extend to $19.99 a month.

Viewers in Canada will be able to stream the series if they have a subscription to the streaming service Crave. Similarly, viewers in Australia will be able to stream the same if they have a subscription to the streaming service Binge. However, viewers in the UK will have to stay patient till April for the release of The Regime on a streaming service.

Usually, HBO shows are aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK. They can also stream the series if they have access to a Roku streaming device, which can be used to stream shows on Max.

What is the plot of The Regime?

The newly released Max limited series follows Kate Winslet's Elena Vernham, who is an autocratic chancellor of a fictional nation in Central Europe. The country is crumbling under her rule, but she appears to remain apathetic towards her duties and becomes megalomaniacal by the day.

As per the trailer, the series is a satire on the aspect of power in the political arena and how it comes with its complexities and challenges. It also seemingly provides a satirical narrative on the fragility of leadership and autocracy itself. The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO, reads:

"The darkly comedic, six-episode series The Regime, starring Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet, tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it unravels."

It further continues:

"After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) becomes increasingly paranoid and unstable and turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor grows, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in the palace and the country fracturing around her."

The ensemble cast of the series includes Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant, along with Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts.

New episodes of The Regime will premiere on Max each Sunday till April 7, 2024.