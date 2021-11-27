Where to watch The Waltons' Homecoming? Release date, trailer, and more

The Waltons are back 50 years after their original TV movie, The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The CW is celebrating the event of the original movie's golden jubilee, with the film premiering on November 28.

The original series also spawned a highly popular CBS series, running for nine seasons from 1971-82. NBC took over The Waltons and released three sequels in 1982, followed by CBS, bringing another three sequels in the 1990s.

CW26 Chicago @cw26chicago Celebrating 50 years of #TheWaltons . Join us Sunday at 7P on CW26 for the movie special #TheWaltons Homecoming and the original tv show The Waltons weekdays at 11A on @MeTV Celebrating 50 years of #TheWaltons. Join us Sunday at 7P on CW26 for the movie special #TheWaltonsHomecoming and the original tv show The Waltons weekdays at 11A on @MeTV. https://t.co/nigsQwyxzP

The Waltons family series is a historical drama set in the 1930s' Depression era and is based on a 1961 book by Earl Hamner Jr., called Spencer's Mountain. Hamner Jr. also created a film in 1963 of the same title as his book, which featured the iconic family.

How to watch The Waltons' Homecoming?

The WB-produced TV movie will air on The CW on Sunday, November 28, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET. The Waltons' Homecoming is also expected to have a repeat telecast on December 11. Furthermore, the film will also be available on The CW App.

The Waltons' Homecoming is expected to be portrayed as a soft reboot of the original series.

Will it be available for streaming?

It can also be speculated from previous WB-produced content from The CW that The Waltons' Homecoming is likely to be available to stream on Amazon Prime video a couple of weeks after its airdate.

Plot:

CW26 Chicago @cw26chicago A feel good holiday movie that will sure to become a classic. Gather the family to watch The Waltons' Homecoming on CW26. A feel good holiday movie that will sure to become a classic. Gather the family to watch The Waltons' Homecoming on CW26. https://t.co/K8yiQBSikq

The story is depicted through the perception of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson), and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). It is set in the 1933 Depression Era.

While his mother wants him to assist her in raising his siblings, and his father wants him to follow in his footsteps to help maintain the family. However, John Boy truly wishes to be a writer.

Later in the story, John Sr. writes a letter to Olivia, announcing his return to the family for Christmas. However, John Sr. could not return amidst a snowstorm when Olivia sends John Boy to search for his father.

Warner Bros. TV @warnerbrostv Your favorite television family is back! Grab a cup of hot cocoa and snuggle up with your loved ones to enjoy the return of The Waltons’ Homecoming on November 28th at 8pm on @TheCW . 🎄✨ Your favorite television family is back! Grab a cup of hot cocoa and snuggle up with your loved ones to enjoy the return of The Waltons’ Homecoming on November 28th at 8pm on @TheCW. 🎄✨ https://t.co/aQPtFOH9vq

The movie is directed by Lev L. Spiro (who has previously directed episodes of TV series like Insatiable, and The Tick, amongst others). The Waltons' Homecoming will have a runtime of 2 hours.

Edited by R. Elahi