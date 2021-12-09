Where to watch 'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story'? Release date, trailer and more

A Tiger King spin-off series focusing on Doc Antle is set to release on Netflix. Titled Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, the series will uncover the shocking truth behind Doc Antle's eccentric, animal-loving façade.

Directed by Tiger King and Tiger King 2 documentarians Rebecca Chailkin and Eric Goode, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will premiere on 10 December 2021. The three-part documentary will dive into Antle's shady past and lifelong misuse of power.

The official synopsis for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story reads:

"A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts. Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain."

'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story' trailer

Trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story hit YouTube on 3 December 2021 and promised a behind the scenes look into the life of Bhagavan "Doc" Antle. The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, Doc Antle, has been implicated by various women in cases of abuse and manipulation in the trailer.

At the start of the trailer, the 61-year-old can be heard saying:

"We have a fabulous facility with quality environments for the animals. There is nothing to see here except success, understanding and a team of people who make it their life."

However, it becomes evident that others have a very different perception of Antle's work and personality. One interviewee even accused him of brainwashing and running a cult. Others claimed Doc Antle was "attracted to power" and "he had complete control."

Tiger King's release created a stir among viewers who found themselves completely engrossed in the series. The trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story suggests that the series is looking to emulate its predecessor's unbridled suspense and fervor.

When and where to watch 'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story'

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story is the latest installment in what can be called a Tiger King franchise. The documentary will drop on Netflix on 10 December 2021.

Tiger King and Tiger King 2 are also available on Netflix in case anyone wishes to catch up with the zoo operator saga. The previous installments focused on Joe Exotic and his eventual imprisonment along with the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul