Where to watch Tournament of Champions season 5? Streaming details for all countries

Tournament of Champions season 5 premiered its inaugural episode on Sunday, February 18, 2024, airing on the official cable channel Food Network at 8 pm ET/PT. The show pits 32 successful chefs from various cooking competition series against each other, all vying for the grand prize of $150,000 and the ultimate championship title.

This season sees the return of past Tournament of Champions contestants, who join forces with renowned figures from the culinary realm, making it one of the most challenging competitions in the culinary world.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"For the first time, Food Network and host Guy Fieri gather 32 of the world's greatest chefs for the most intense culinary competition ever held. Emotions run high in the single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament as the competitors face off in head-to-head battles to stay alive."

It further hints at what the new season will be about:

"As the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena. All the chefs have the talent and skill to walk away with the ultimate championship title in food, but only one will win the Tournament of Champions."

Where to stream Tournament of Champions season 5?

For the Tournament of Champions season 5, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern join the panel of judges. The new season will be full of surprises, tough competition, exciting challenges, and brutal eliminations. Fans can't wait to see which contestant will win the grand prize this time.

The seven-episode competition episodes, release dates, and episode overview are mentioned below:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode Synopsis Episode 1 Time For Battle February 18, 2024 Guy Fieri kicks off year five of the biggest and toughest competition in the culinary world with four must-see first-round culinary battles! Thirty-two of the biggest names in the food world enter the kitchen arena, from seasoned competitors to TOC rookies who could go all the way. Episode 2 First-Round Battles Heat Up February 25, 2024 In a must-see showdown of the night, it's TOC I champion Chef Brooke Williamson vs. the West A qualifier in a fight to dominate The Randomizer for a chance to win the belt, the coveted title, and $150,000 . Episode 3 The Stakes Have Never Been HigherMarch 3, 2024 March 3, 2024 Iron Chef Stephanie Izard faces off against Chef Eric Adjepong, while superstar competitor Chef Antonia Lofaso takes on TOC newcomer Chef Casey Thompson. Then, Michelin-star Chef Adam Sobel goes toe-to-toe with Top Chef all-star Lee-Anne Wong. Episode 4 The Good, the Bad, and the Randomizer March 10, 2024 It's the final four first-round battles as Guy Fieri welcomes culinary rockstar Chef Michael Voltaggio to face off against Chef Crista Luedtke, while New York newcomer Chef Dale Talde takes on battle-tested TOC all-star Karen Akunowicz. Episode 5 The Super 16 Step Up March 17, 2024 The first round of Tournament of Champions V is history as Guy Fieri welcomes the victorious Super 16 back into the arena to kick off the second round of competition with four must-see matchups. Four chefs will move one step closer to winning the championship belt and the biggest prize in TOC history, while four chefs will head home to train for the next season. Episode 6 Wild Card High Jinks March 24, 2024 The second round action continues as the last of the Super 16 fight for a chance at the quarterfinals. Guy Fieri has four final spots in the Great 8 that will put each winning chef one step closer to winning the belt, the coveted title, and $150,000. Episode 7 The Great 8 Faceoff Not disclosed yet Guy Fieri welcomes the victorious Great 8 back into the arena to compete in the toughest quarterfinals in Tournament of Champions history, where they'll have to face each other along with the dreaded randomizer in sudden-death showdowns.

Viewers residing in the US can stream episodes on Food Network's official website or the Food Network app. One can access live episodes of Tournament of Champions season 5 through the username and password given by the television service provider.

For those seeking alternative streaming options or additional information, contacting video streaming services affiliated with Scripps networks such as HGTV and Cooking Channel can be beneficial.

On the other hand, fans outside of the US without access to a cable package can still enjoy Tournament of Champions season 5 through various live-streaming platforms such as Sling, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Hulu provides its customers with a free 30-day trial for its ad-free plan, with ads the subscription fee costs $76.99 per month. Sling Orange + Blue has a 50% off deal on all membership individual and family packages for only $30 monthly. Philo and Fubo, on the other hand, provide their users with free weekly trials.

To catch up with the previous seasons, subscribe to Discovery Plus and access all episodes for $4.99 per month. It also provides affordable ad-free subscription packages for $8.99 per month.

If viewers are unable to access Discovery Plus or Max, they can utilize ExpressVPN as an option. By downloading the app, signing up, and making a membership account on one of these streaming platforms, they can change their location to gain access and stream newly released season 5 episodes.

Don't forget to stream the upcoming episode 2, titled First Round Battles Heat Up of Tournament of Champions season 5, on Sunday, February 25, 2024.