Where to watch Tournament of Champions season 5? Streaming details for all countries

Tournament of Champions season 5 premiered its inaugural episode on Sunday, February 18, 2024, airing on the official cable channel Food Network at 8 pm ET/PT. The show pits 32 successful chefs from various cooking competition series against each other, all vying for the grand prize of $150,000 and the ultimate championship title.
This season sees the return of past Tournament of Champions contestants, who join forces with renowned figures from the culinary realm, making it one of the most challenging competitions in the culinary world.
The official synopsis reads as follows:
"For the first time, Food Network and host Guy Fieri gather 32 of the world's greatest chefs for the most intense culinary competition ever held. Emotions run high in the single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament as the competitors face off in head-to-head battles to stay alive."
It further hints at what the new season will be about:
"As the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena. All the chefs have the talent and skill to walk away with the ultimate championship title in food, but only one will win the Tournament of Champions."
Where to stream Tournament of Champions season 5?
For the Tournament of Champions season 5, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern join the panel of judges. The new season will be full of surprises, tough competition, exciting challenges, and brutal eliminations. Fans can't wait to see which contestant will win the grand prize this time.
The seven-episode competition episodes, release dates, and episode overview are mentioned below:
Viewers residing in the US can stream episodes on Food Network's official website or the Food Network app. One can access live episodes of Tournament of Champions season 5 through the username and password given by the television service provider.
For those seeking alternative streaming options or additional information, contacting video streaming services affiliated with Scripps networks such as HGTV and Cooking Channel can be beneficial.
On the other hand, fans outside of the US without access to a cable package can still enjoy Tournament of Champions season 5 through various live-streaming platforms such as Sling, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.
Hulu provides its customers with a free 30-day trial for its ad-free plan, with ads the subscription fee costs $76.99 per month. Sling Orange + Blue has a 50% off deal on all membership individual and family packages for only $30 monthly. Philo and Fubo, on the other hand, provide their users with free weekly trials.
To catch up with the previous seasons, subscribe to Discovery Plus and access all episodes for $4.99 per month. It also provides affordable ad-free subscription packages for $8.99 per month.
If viewers are unable to access Discovery Plus or Max, they can utilize ExpressVPN as an option. By downloading the app, signing up, and making a membership account on one of these streaming platforms, they can change their location to gain access and stream newly released season 5 episodes.
Don't forget to stream the upcoming episode 2, titled First Round Battles Heat Up of Tournament of Champions season 5, on Sunday, February 25, 2024.