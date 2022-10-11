Where is the Watcher house located? New Jersey property was sold for $959,000

The subject of the latest Netflix series, The Watcher, now dubbed as The Watcher House, has a threatening and scary history behind it. This is owing to the anonymous letters that forced a family to abandon their dream house and sell it at a loss of approximately $400,000.

The Broaddus family, led by Derek and Maria Broaddus, bought the Watcher House 3,920 square feet in 2014 for $1,355,657. However, according to sources, before they moved in, something sinister shook the family.

Located at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, N.J., the house did not have any prior history of disturbances. That is, other than a single non-threatening letter that the previous owner received shortly before they moved out. However, the new family was targeted from the very start of their tenure.

The colonial home was allegedly stalked by an anonymous person, who claimed to be "The Watcher." The Broaddus family ultimately sold off the property at a much lower price in 2019, almost five years after they started their attempt at putting it back on the market. The new homeowners chose to remain anonymous after they purchased the house.

What happened to the Broaddus family after they purchased the Watcher house?

The mystery of the Watcher House is one that remains unsolved to date. This, despite the national recognition and various attempts by the authorities to uncover the secrets that still plague the Broaddus family.

In 2014, the Broaddus family bought the large colonial house for about $1.3 million, believing that this was their dream home. However, it only took days for the family to grow unsettled even at the thought of moving in.

Reportedly, Derek Broaddus received an anonymous letter three days after his purchase was confirmed from a person who claimed to be the Watcher.

The Watcher claimed to be watching their house and spoke of many disturbing things, some even targeting their children. According to New York Magazine, one of the letters targeting the children read, in part:

"657 Boulevard is anxious for you to move in...It has been years and years since the young blood ruled the hallways of the house. Have you found all of the secrets it holds yet? Will the young blood play in the basement? Or are they too afraid to go down there alone."

The letter continued to add that the writer would be "very afraid" to go down to the basement as "it is very far from the rest of the house." It added that if the children were to scream in the basement, their parents would never be able to hear them.

However, that wasn't all. The letter went on to ask if the children will sleep in the attic or if the whole family would sleep on the second floor. It continued:

“Will they sleep in the attic? Or will you all sleep on the second floor? Who has the bedrooms facing the street? I’ll know as soon as you move in. It will help me to know who is in which bedroom. Then I can plan better."

There were allegedly multiple letters like this that unsettled the family to a great extent. The Broaddus family did not move into The Watcher House and reported the letters to the authorities. After various attempts from law enforcement and other private sources, no suspect was located.

The family ultimately put the Watcher house back on the market, but word about The Watcher got around, and it was difficult to sell the property. Although they rented the property out for a while, even the renters received a threatening letter.

The Watcher House was finally sold in 2019 for $959,000 to buyers who decided to remain anonymous.

Poll : 0 votes