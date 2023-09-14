Where does Who is Erin Carter? take place? Filming locations, explored

Who is Erin Carter? is a brand new action-packed thriller series that made its debut exclusively on Netflix on August 24, 2023. Two-time BAFTA nominee Jack Lothian has acted as the creator of the show. The series chronicles the story of a British teacher named Erin Carter, who settles down in Spain along with her family. Soon, she finds herself getting caught up in a world of trouble as her secret past, which she has left behind, begins to unfold.

Ever since Who is Erin Carter? was released on Netflix, it has been receiving a lot of positive responses from viewers all across the globe. The series' picturesque and colorful backdrop has also made the audience quite curious to learn where the series was filmed.

The filming of the Netflix series takes place all over Barcelona, Catalonia, in Spain for the most part. However, some of the parts have been shot in Kent, England.

From Spain to England, the filming locations of Netflix's Who is Erin Carter? explored

1) Barcelona, Catalonia, in Spain

Spain has been the prime location for most parts of the new Netflix action thriller show Who is Erin Carter?. It is only fitting as in the story, the main character Erin's journey into the world of crime and action begins when she gets relocated to Barcelona in Spain alongside her family after her unexpected exit from the United Kingdom.

Barcelona in the Catalonia region of Spain is the main shooting location for the series. All the backdrop of Barcelona showcased in the series feels quite authentic due to the entirety of the on-location shots.

Several colorful and vibrant locations in Barcelona and a few other small towns near the Catalonia region, situated in Northeast Spain, have been beautifully captured throughout the series.

Catalonia is also the shooting location for several action sequences for the Netflix series. One of the most popular landmarks in Spain that shows up quite often in the series is the La Sagrada Familia church.

Some other towns and areas that are used as locations for a few scenes in the series include Manresa and Sitges, among others.

2) Kent in England

Although for the most part, the seven-episode series Who is Erin Carter? has been filmed in Spain, a few sequences have been shot in Kent, England.

The story starts with a particular scene that occurs five years before the central story unfolds. This specific sequence is shot in Folkestone, which is a coastal town in southwest England, located in Kent.

Another significant location in England where some of the scenes of the series are filmed is The Burlington Arms, which is a real pub, situated at 21 Old Burlington Street, located in Mayfair in London, England.

The scenes that are shot in England have offered completely contrasting and different visuals to the audience, bringing them out of the colorful backdrops of Spain for a change.

The main cast list for the series includes Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter, Denise Gough as Lena Campbell, Sean Teale as Jordi Collantes, Indica Watson as Harper, Susannah Fielding as Olivia Thorne and Charlotte Vega as Penelope Reyna, among others.

Who is Erin Carter? is currently streaming on Netflix.