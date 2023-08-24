Who Is Erin Carter? review: A very stressful watch 

Who Is Erin Carter? was released on Netflix on August 24, 2023. This mini-series was a stressful watch as it was evident that its creator rushed throughout the entire process

Directed by Jack Lothian, Who Is Erin Carter? cast includes Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson, and others. The official description of the show, according to Tudum, reads,

"Five years after leaving England with her daughter, Harper, Erin is working as a substitute teacher at an exclusive Barcelona international school, where Harper is a student. After Erin gallantly takes down gun-wielding robbers at a supermarket, people start asking questions. Erin seems… skilled at fighting. Too skilled. She’s a substitute teacher, not a secret agent."

It further states,

"Not only that, but one of the gunmen Erin leaves in critical condition recognizes her. Why? Who is Erin, really? As she tries to avoid attracting attention amidst police questioning and press for her heroic actions, Erin grows intent on keeping herself hidden from the spotlight — but that proves difficult. As more dangerous people come out of the woodwork, Erin’s lethal defense skills draw out questions that she’s not prepared to answer."

Who Is Erin Carter? Review: What went wrong?

Netflix's new seven-part thriller Who Is Erin Carter? was dull, monotonous, and had immature writing and dialogues. This is yet another show that will be forgotten by the end of this week.

Meet Erin (Played by Evin Ahmad), a substitute teacher in a Spanish International school. She had lived in Spain for almost half a decade but hadn't learned much of the language. She was having a ton of trouble interacting with locals.

It was soon revealed that Erin, who was, in fact, British, was feeling her country for some sinister reasons. While this character looked interesting initially, as the show progressed, it became evident that Erin was poorly written. She became highly unlikeable even though she was the protagonist.

Netflix's failure at pushing the "strong female character" narrative appropriately time after time is why they cannot produce quality shows and films lately. There is no reason to invest time and effort in a character who starts their journey as a badass and stays that way until the end.

Things get incredibly predictable, and no matter what happens, the character will be victorious when the show/film ends. They get one-dimensional writing and hardly have to struggle or run into conflicts. This entire phenomenon makes the project boring and sometimes unwatchable.

However, Who Is Erin Carter? is not unwatchable but not at all convincing or suspenseful. It is a simple story that takes unnecessary twists and turns without enhancing the viewing experience. There was too much focus on Barcelona's beauty and aesthetics and less effort on the overall story. The visuals and shots of the Spanish city are stunning, but one does not need a Netflix show to experience Barcelona's glory.

Evin Ahmad has started in several projects, but she was not the right choice to play the lead in this show. Her fight sequences are cringe-worthy, and she even did a sub-par job of displaying emotions when it was needed the most.

Who Is Erin Carter? is a very generic crime thriller that is stressful to watch. It is time for Netflix to up its game because, as of late, their releases have been lackluster.