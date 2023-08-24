Who Is Erin Carter? ending explained: Why was Erin shocked?

Released on Netflix on August 24, 2023, Who Is Erin Carter? showcased the exploits of a middle-aged woman living in Barcelona after fleeing for her country, England. At the end of the episode, Erin managed to hide the body of a person she had murdered but soon got the shock of her life when she saw disturbing drawings in her daughter's sketchbook.

Directed by Jack Lothian, Who Is Erin Carter? stars Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson, and others.

The official description of Who Is Erin Carter?, according to Tudum, reads,

"Five years after leaving England with her daughter, Harper, Erin is working as a substitute teacher at an exclusive Barcelona international school, where Harper is a student. After Erin gallantly takes down gun-wielding robbers at a supermarket, people start asking questions. Erin seems… skilled at fighting. Too skilled. She’s a substitute teacher, not a secret agent."

It further states,

"Not only that, but one of the gunmen Erin leaves in critical condition recognizes her. Why? Who is Erin, really? As she tries to avoid attracting attention amidst police questioning and press for her heroic actions, Erin grows intent on keeping herself hidden from the spotlight — but that proves difficult. As more dangerous people come out of the woodwork, Erin’s lethal defense skills draw out questions that she’s not prepared to answer."

Who Is Erin Carter? ending explained: Why did Emilio help Erin?

At the end of Who Is Erin Carter? Erin's daughter, Harper, fights with one of her male classmates, and the boy's mother, Penelope, wants Harper to be expelled. However, since Erin had bravely stopped a robbery, everyone in the town knew who she was. Her popularity was rising, yet the complaint against her daughter had not been retracted.

Erin went to Penelope to apologize for her daughter's behavior. But when she went to her, it was revealed that the boy's mother was cheating on her husband and having sex with her tennis coach. Penelope was not returning her complaint, so Erin decided to take a different path. Erin told her that she had recorded her getting intimate with the tennis coach and was willing to release it if Harper got expelled.

She stumbled into a familiar face at the school where Erin taught. The woman she ran into identified Erin as Kate. She even revealed that she had been robbing stores because of what Erin did in the past. The woman then said that Erin possessed something that she wanted. Erin soon realized that the person was talking about her daughter, Harper.

Erin loved her daughter and could do anything to keep her safe. The two women then had an extremely violent battle, which ended with Erin killing her opponent. Erin's good friend Emilio found her in a bloody condition and decided to help her.

Emilio then helped Erin bury the woman's corpse in a nearby forest. Erin was confused about why he was helping her, so she bluntly asked him. Emilio revealed that he had gotten mixed up with bad apples, and only Erin could help her. Erin said there was no way she could help him, but he was sure his friend would bend when the time came.

Erin then returned home to see Harper drawing rainbows in her sketchbook. However, she was shocked when she saw a drawing of a human with a dog mask killing people.

Who Is Erin Carter? is streaming on Netflix worldwide.