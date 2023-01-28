Where was You People shot? Filming locations explored

You People, the highly anticipated buddy comedy movie, arrived on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill are the movie's writers, and Barris has directed it.

As stated in the official synopsis of Netflix's You People:

"A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent's clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris."

The cast members of You People include Lauren London as Amira, Jonah Hill as Ezra, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, Nia Long as Fatima, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, David Duchovny as Arnold, Sam Jay as Mo and Molly Gordon as Liza, among others.

The movie has been receiving praise for its interesting and vibrant filming locations since it debuted on Netflix. You People was shot at various sites in Los Angeles County, California.

For most parts, You People was filmed all over Los Angeles County, California

California's versatile and vast landscape has often been utilized as the filming location for many noteworthy movies. The majority of some of the most significant sequences for the buddy comedy movie have been captured in and across Los Angeles County.

It is California's most populous and biggest county and also the second most populous county in the entire United States. It is best known for its modern art and culture.

Los Angeles City has served as the primary production site for the Netflix movie. In the movie, when Amira's parents meet with Ezra for the first time at a diner, the scene is filmed inside the highly renowned Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles at 1514 North Gower in Los Angeles, in the Hollywood neighborhood.

Apart from that, several pivotal parts of the comedy movie have been captured at the Skirball Cultural Center at 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard. Several sequences in the movie have also been lensed around 4508 West Slauson Avenue's Simply Wholesome in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, during the shooting schedule, the rom-com movie's entire cast and crew were seen filming some of the vital sequences, including interiors and exteriors, all over the popular Century City property, 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles. The county's Crenshaw Boulevard & Stocker Street has additionally been shown in a few scenes.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County is well-known as one of the most diverse counties in terms of ethnicity across the nation. As there are plenty of film studios in the county belonging to some of the massive production agencies, entailing Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Walt Disney, it is strongly connected to the entertainment industry.

Los Angeles County is home to numerous tourist spots as well as some of the most iconic landmarks, including Venice Beach, Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles and many more.

Catch You People, an upbeat and entertaining rom-com, on Netflix.

