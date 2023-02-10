Where was You season 4 shot? Filming locations explored

You season 4 premiered with its first half of the season on February 9, 2023, a crude deviation from the format of the series. This new season saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) renounce his past and move to Europe, as suggested at the end of the third season. The third season indicated that Joe would be moving to Paris in pursuit of his new love/stalking interest. Instead, it seems Joe moved to London, England.

This new location plays a key part in the plot of You season 4, which is based heavily around an academic setting, with Joe working as an English professor named Jonathan Moore. This season had a lot of intriguing aspects that set it apart from the ones that came before it. Apart from Joe's attempts at redemption, this season also features a whodunnit mystery that is sure to be the core plot point in the fourth season of You.

All this while, the location plays a key part in the narrative, much as it has in the previous editions of the show.

You season 4 filming locations: Gaddesden Estate, Lincoln's Inn, and more

As the entire season is set in London, all the central locations used in the five-episode first part are present in the English city. With the plot taking us around the various places in the city, some historic and tourist landmarks have played crucial roles in the plot.

Here are the significant locations whereYou season 4 was filmed.

Lincoln's Inn, 11 New Square

One of the most prominent locations in the series that recurred throughout the first five episodes, Lincoln's Inn, 11 New Square, doubled up as the fictional Darcy College, where professor Jonathan Moore taught. This gave a platform to all the library scenes and the college scenes.

Royal Holloway University in Egham

Another prominent London location that served as the ground for all the university scenes is the Royal Holloway University. Penn Badgley was spotted walking around campus by a student last year. This appearance made its way into TikTok.

This is a famous shooting location, having previously appeared in popular shows like Downton Abbey.

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire

The posh shooting location was also present in the latest series of the Netflix show. Netflix seems to have a history with this particular location, as it also appeared on The Crown.

Four Seasons Hotel at Ten

A memorable spot in the series, Four Seasons Hotel at Ten doubled up as Lady Phoebe's luxurious home, a location that has indeed caught viewers' eyeballs. This location is considered one of England's finest architectural marvels.

Gaddesden Estate, Gaddesden Home Farm

Yet another popular British spot, this historical landmark was used as a lumber yard in the latest season of You, even though it looked pretty unrecognizable in the series.

The Bargehouse

The art gallery in Oxo Tower Wharf, London SE1 9PH, was the home to leading lady Kate's exhibition space, which recurred in the series quite a few times.

Other locations used in You season 4

Multiple other streets, lanes, and buildings were used in the making of the series, which covered almost the whole of London. Some other prominent locations used in the filming were Fabric, St Bartholomew the Great, Seething Lane Garden and The Promenade, Chiswick, and Chiswick Gardens.

More shooting locations will be revealed when You season 4 part 2 premieres in March.

