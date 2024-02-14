Where is Young Sheldon Season 7 filmed? All locations explored

Young Sheldon season 7 is scheduled to arrive on CBS on February 15, 2024. CBS has already announced the upcoming season to be the final one. The Big Bang Theory prequel premiered in November 2017 and was renewed for more seasons. The show follows the coming-of-age story of Sheldon Cooper as he grows up in Medford, Texas. However, the locations for the filming are in California.

Young Sheldon season 7 was renewed in March 2021. However, in November 2023, CBS announced it would be the last season. The series finale will be a one-hour episode on May 16, 2024. While Iain Armitage plays the young Sheldon, the adult Sheldon actor from The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, is the narrator in the series.

With Young Sheldon signing off, CBS announced in January 2024 the development of a spinoff series following Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister.

Young Sheldon season 7: Filming locations

Young Sheldon is filmed in California (Image via TBS)

While the storyline places Sheldon in the fictional city of Medford in Texas, the series' filming was not done in Texas. The series has been filmed in a few California locations, giving the impression of Texas. Here are some of the locations where Young Sheldon season 7 was filmed.

1) Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank

As expected, Young Sheldon season 7 has been filmed in the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The parent series was also shot here. Young Sheldon used the sound stages 12 and 23, of which sound stage 12 belongs to The Big Bang Theory.

2) Van Nuys High School, California

Sheldon's school was renamed. (Image via TBS)

Sheldon’s school, named Medford High School, after the fictional town where he lives, is, in reality, the Van Nuys school on Cedros Avenue, Van Nuys, California. The school was renamed to suit the plot of the series.

3) San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles

Three miles away from Warner Bros.’s main studio is Morella Avenue in San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood area in LA. The shots of the exteriors of Sheldon’s home are filmed in this ranch-like space.

4) First Christian Church, North Hollywood

The First Christian Church is presented as Medford Church in the show (Image via TBS)

Many scenes in the series show the Medford Church. This building, in reality, belongs to the First Christian Church located on Colfax Avenue in North Hollywood, California.

5) Warner Bros. lot or ranch

This is the location of Sheldon’s grandmother Meemaw’s house. In the show, it seems to be located just opposite Copper House, but in reality, it is almost four miles away from Copper House.

With only a few shots taken outdoors, most indoor scenes are shot inside the studio. However, the scenes inside Sheldon’s school are taken inside the Van Nuys school, and those within the Medford Church are taken inside First Christian Church.

What would the plot of Young Sheldon season 7 be about?

Sheldon inside his school (Image via TBS)

Young Sheldon season 7 will wind up the series in 14 episodes, with the finale being one hour long. The sixth season ended with a tearing tornado and Sheldon’s trip to Germany. Keeping this in mind, many threads will follow in the upcoming season.

In Medford, the tornado would have created stressful situations. While George and Missy may work on their uneasy relationship, Connie may stay with them after her house is destroyed. Mandy and CeCe will also be there, leading to a chaotic Cooper household.

While Iain Armitage's Sheldon is expected to gain vital experience in Germany from his internship, it would be interesting to see how Mary utilizes her time abroad. However, when they return, there will be a houseful situation at home.

A scene from the show (Image via TBS)

As the final season, Young Sheldon season 7 is expected to connect to the parent show. That means the three life-altering events that adult Sheldon told about in The Big Bang Theory happening when he was 14 will be covered in the upcoming season of Young Sheldon.

The three events are his brother Georgie’s marriage, Sheldon’s relocation to Pasadena, California, and his father’s death. If these events are covered in the series finale, Young Sheldon season 7 will be an emotional journey for Sheldon fans.

Summing up on the upcoming season of Young Sheldon

Sheldon will face life-changing events in season 7 (Image via TBS)

Young Sheldon is dropping its final season, which is expected to connect to the parent series on the adult Sheldon Cooper. The spinoff has already received acclaim for the first six seasons due to its content and acting.

The exciting cast of the young Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Lance Barber, Jim Parsons, Montana Jordan, and others have been highly appreciated. CBS has announced a spinoff on the Young Sheldon series slated for a 2024-25 release.

Young Sheldon season 7 will be released on February 15, 2024, on CBS. Meanwhile, viewers can stream Young Sheldon seasons 1-6 on Netflix.