Where is Zoe Jade Hallam now? Can I tell you a Secret subject & their whereabouts today

Can I Tell You A Secret's Zoe Jade Hallam is a model from Lincolnshire, England, who faced a horrific stalking experience at the hands of cyber stalker-abuser Matthew Hardy. Zoe Hallam is still working as a model and appears to be in a happy relationship. She is seen traveling with her partner to many countries and sharing exciting glimpses on her social media handles.

Zoe is seen sharing her horrific experiences with her stalker Hardy in Netflix's crime documentary Can I Tell You A Secret, which aired on February 21, 2024. Hallum has shared all the details about how she was played with and how she got rid of Matthew and his mindful games in Can I Tell You A Secret. The limited crime documentary is available to stream on Netflix.

Can I Tell You A Secret victim Zoe Hallam's journey through online harassment and justice

Zoe, an England-based model, used Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook to build networks and advance her career. However, she soon began receiving unsettling messages. In the documentary Can I Tell You A Secret, Hallam revealed that it all began very normally, with a flattering message from someone named Tracey, who described herself as a fellow model as well.

Things took a dangerous turn for Zoe when she received an anonymous text on her Snapchat from someone who introduced himself as a photographer and was eager to share a secret with her. Over time, during the conversations, Hallam started to realize she was the target of someone impersonating another person. The profile she was talking to was fake, not representing a real person.

The person bothering Zoe started being mean and even claimed they knew her family. Zoe received many scary messages every day, making her feel alone and scared. She didn't trust anyone and felt increasingly anxious as time went on, with all of this slipping through her head and not making any real sense to her.

Things took a eerie turn when Zoe received a disturbing phone call from an unknown caller who remained silent but ominously breathed heavily into the receiver. Somehow Zoe's ex got involved too, as he told her that a man named Matthew Hardy had contacted him about her.

This made Zoe begin her investigation about the man, and soon after, she found out that Hardy was the one behind the harassment, and that Hardy had been involved previously in cases such as hers.

Zoe gathered all the evidence she could and handed it over to the police. With the help of these important proofs and factors, Hardy was finally arrested and sentenced to 9 years in prison. Zoe's experience in Can I Tell You A Secret shows how dangerous online harassment can be and why it's crucial to act fast against it.

The wherabouts of Abby Furness from Can I Tell You A Secret

Abby Furness is yet another victim of Matthew Hardy, as shown in the Netflix documentary Can I Tell You A Secret. After Matthew Hardy's arrest, Abby continues her life as a micro-influencer on Instagram.

She regularly posts life updates on her social media, including pictures with her boyfriend, Grady Steer.

Can I Tell You A Secret is currently streaming on Netflix.