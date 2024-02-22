Where is Matthew Hardy from Can I Tell You A Secret now? Current whereabouts explored

Released on February 21, Netflix’s Can I Tell You A Secret is a limited series that tells the story of Matthew Hardy, who is known as the UK’s most infamous cyber stalker. Can I Tell You A Secret gives viewers a scary look into Matthew's mind as he terrorizes many victims online.

Hardy received the longest prison sentence ever for cyberstalking in the UK of eight years. The two-part series Can I Tell You A Secret provides a comprehensive exploration of the women's ordeal at the hands of Matthew Hardy.

The series also shows how police officers work together to solve crimes online. As the story goes on, viewers get caught up in the exciting chase between Hardy and the police. In the end, justice wins, showing how hard work and new technology can make a difference.

Mathew Hardy from Can I Tell You A Secret's Whereabouts Explored

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Hardy was given a nine-year prison sentence, with a minimum of four and a half years to serve. He had admitted to three counts of stalking to scare or upset people, two counts of stalking without intending to scare, and breaking a restraining order dating back to 2013, which stopped him from using fake details on social media.

In October of 2022, his sentence was shortened to eight years by an appeals court. Matthew's lawyer argued that his sentence should be lower because he has trouble understanding how his actions affect others due to his mental health issues, including Asperger's and autism.

One of the judges, Justice McGowan, said Hardy's condition made it hard for him to feel empathy and understand how his actions hurt others, which led to his reduced sentence by 25%.

Can I Tell You A Secret tells the victims' stories in detail, showing how cyber crime have deeply affected their mental health and their families.

Unveiling Predation: The Matthew Hardy Story

The synopsis for Can I Tell You A Secret reads:

"It starts with a ping. What unravels is a frightening campaign of harassment which threatens to tear apart the lives of young women from across the UK. Desperate for it to stop, they search for answers."

Matthew's disturbing behavior traces back to his secondary school days in 2006 when he began stalking female classmates through Facebook, initiating misleading conversations focused on stirring up conflicts and distrust among his targets with their peers.

Despite initial efforts by his victims to expose his identity, Hardy persisted in his activities, expanding his ideology to include more women over the years.

In 2011, he faced legal repercussions for hacking and harassing a former classmate, receiving a restraining order, a suspended prison sentence, and community service.

He continued his predatory behavior by targeting another woman in 2013. Utilizing fake social media profiles, often masquerading as friends or family members, Hardy systematically collected personal information about his victims.

Abby Furness, one of Matthew’s victims shares her scary story of being stalked in Can I Tell You A Secret. She revealed how he messed with her relationships by spreading private photos and lies.

Hardy would often trick his victims by pretending to be friendly to gain their trust and confidence. The documentary also shows how PC Kevin Anderson worked hard to find evidence of Hardy's harmful actions, discovering over 100 records of his predatory behavior.

The Netflix show revolves all around Matthew's behavior, actions, whereabouts and how the case was finally resolved.

