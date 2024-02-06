10 best Minecraft Prison servers in 2024

Minecraft offers players an infinite number of engaging servers. Among them, Prison is an exciting choice, as it requires users to compete for wealth and freedom while imprisoned. These servers consist of brilliant player-run economies, gambling empires, and intense prison gang fights. Players can immerse themselves in exciting environments and vibrant communities.

This article lists 10 of the best Minecraft Prison servers in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Minecraft Prison servers of 2024

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is the best Prison server in all of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Setting the bar for Minecraft prison servers, PurplePrison offers a fiercely competitive and highly immersive atmosphere. It provides a demanding and fulfilling experience with a balanced economy, distinct prison ranks, and a variety of interesting features. The server is ideal for those who want a competitive gameplay experience because of its active community and frequent events.

Players on this server can fight other inmates solo or in gang fights, and they can even wager money on these duels. If you're a fan of gambling in the game of Minecraft, this server is a spectacular pick.

PurplePrison has an amazing economy that is almost completely run by the players. Players can set up their own plot shops and black markets, where they can both buy and sell items.

2) OPBlocks

IP Address: hub.opblocks.com

The Prison experience offered by OPBlocks is intense and fast-paced. The server offers PvP arenas, personalized enchantments, and a well-balanced economy. It creates an immersive and competitive atmosphere through exciting events, a compelling advancement system, and an emphasis on player engagement.

Players looking for a rewarding and challenging Prison server experience are drawn to OPBlocks because of its vibrant community, frequent upgrades, and dynamic development staff.

OPBlocks offers a very unique version of the Minecraft prison game mode. The server is centered around candy, where you can farm and make big candy farms to grow your wealth in the server.

3) Minecraft Central

IP Address: play.mccentral.org

Minecraft Central is a server that has existed since 2013 (Image via Mojang)

With a sizable and devoted player community, Minecraft Central stands out as one of the most well-known and established servers for the sandbox game. Its Prison game mode provides rich and varied gameplay, which includes interesting quests, distinctive mining tasks, and a thriving economy.

For those who want excitement and companionship in a Prison server, Minecraft Central remains a top choice due to its welcoming community, frequent content changes, and engaged staff.

Minecraft Central, also known as MCC, is a server that has been around since 2013, meaning it has been thriving in the community for over 10 years. It was once very popular for being a Minecraft survival games server.

4) Complex Gaming

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

The universe of Complex Gaming's Prison server is large and engrossing, enhanced by interesting enchants, unique features, and a robust economy. It offers a well-balanced gameplay for both recreational and competitive players.

A friendly community, frequent events, and substantial player incentives make Complex Gaming a popular option among fans of Minecraft Prison. This server is also extremely popular for its Pixelmon, which is a game mode that uses Pokemon within Minecraft.

5) AkumaMC

IP Address: akumamc.net

AkumaMC is a popular Prison server (Image via Mojang)

AkumaMC offers a novel perspective on the realm of Minecraft Prison servers. Well-thought-out, bespoke features and inventive gameplay mechanics make it a unique and exciting experience.

AkumaMC is a server solely focused on Prison, so they do it extremely well. Unlike other Prison servers, this one has a strong emphasis on player interaction, competitive events, and interesting quests that span the entire server.

AkumaMC is the place to go if you want an authentic and distinctive Prison experience, where you won't need to pay to win.

6) ManaCube

IP Address: play.manacube.com

The Prison game mode on ManaCube provides an exciting experience backed by a vibrant and welcoming community. The server guarantees constant player engagement and entertainment with its unique prison rankings, thrilling events, and frequent game changes.

A dynamic and immersive world is created by the server's wide array of unique features, such as exclusive mining zones and tons of custom pickaxe abilities. This server has an incredible staff team that works around the clock to keep the content interesting.

You may have heard of this server before due to how popular it is in the Skyblock scene. Players join the server to play Skyblock but are often thoroughly impressed by how fantastic all the other game modes available are.

7) FadeCloud

IP Address: fadecloud.com

FadeCloud is a server you must try (Image via Mojang)

FadeCloud is an excellent option for those who want a competitive and feature-rich Prison server. It provides a top-notch gaming experience with its well-balanced economy, captivating gameplay elements, and devoted player base.

FadeCloud is a great server because of its vibrant staff and frequent upgrades, which guarantee that the gameplay is always interesting and novel. It may not be as big as many of the servers on this list, but it is easily among the best.

If you're searching for a new type of Prison server to play, FadeCloud is highly recommended.

8) LemonCloud

IP Address: play.lemoncloud.org

The Prison game mode on LemonCloud offers a thrilling and captivating experience. With a wide range of personalized features, such as OP pickaxes and personalized abilities, the server keeps players interested and motivated to advance.

LemonCloud is a strong competitor in the Prison server scene because of its sizable and vibrant community, frequent updates, and player-friendly economics. It is also a popular OP Factions server owned by ILemon, the same person behind the once-popular faction server Desteria.

9) OPLegends

IP Address: play.oplegends.com

OPLegends' varied gameplay features, lively player community, and frequent content releases guarantee an engaging and demanding Prison experience. With its balanced economy, distinctive mining regions, and intense PvP competitions, players will be captivated by the server's limitless prospects for growth and achievement.

OPLegends offers extremely fast gameplay, which is great for those who have already played Prison. Many YouTubers play on the server, including R0yal MC, SenorGiraffe, and many more.

10) TrappedMC

IP Address: trappedmc.com

TrappedMC is a distinct take on the classic Prison server because of its emphasis on being non-OP and anti-pay-to-win. The server is unique because of its tight-knit community, interesting gaming features, and frequent events.

TrappedMC also doesn't plan on changing and becoming an OP server. The team that runs it wants it to be exactly like any OG servers you may remember.

TrappedMC is also looking to offer more PvP incentives because its owners recognize that it was once a huge staple of Prison servers and is not as much anymore.