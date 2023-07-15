5 best Minecraft Survival Games servers in 2023

Minecraft is one of the most popular open-world games played by millions of players worldwide. Survival titles in Minecraft test a player’s endurance, strategic nous, and quick thinking. It's a minigame based on the popular book and movie series "The Hunger Games." Players compete in a battle royale to win this Minecraft mode.

This article will discuss the top 5 Minecraft survival games servers of 2023 that will boost your gaming experience.

MoxMC, Hypixel, and more amazing Minecraft Survival Games servers

5) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a very popular server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is the ultimate gaming destination for players who love survival games mode. The server offers more than 25 survival game modes to players, ranging from Prison to Skyblock.

Apart from survival outings, one can explore games such as Hide and Seek, Parkour, and KitPvP. MoxMC is known for its quick and lag-free gameplay. It is ideal for those who love Minecraft's raw feel and want to break away from professional servers.

MoxMC has unique and engaging survival game modes that offer countless hours of entertainment. Whether you're playing solo or want to invite your friends, the server offers something for everyone.

Notably, the server has hosted countless YouTubers. So if you seek a platform where you can go up against them and get into one of their videos, MoxMC is an amazing choice.

You can gamble against other players and do 1v1 duels, another extremely popular aspect of the server.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

4) ShadowXCraft

IP address: shadowxcraft.net

ShadowXCraft is a beloved survival games server (Image via Mojang)

ShadowXCraft is a unique Minecraft survival games server that offers a special community aspect. In addition to survival games and mini-games, it has a land-claiming game mode that encourages players to build their towns and grow their communities.

The survival games feature is incredibly popular on their server, with many people joining daily. ShadowXCraft has a friendly and supportive community, making it ideal for beginners or those who want to play in a non-toxic environment.

It also boasts game modes such as Prison, Factions, Creative, BuildUHC, BlockHunt, Turfwars, and more. The staff are incredibly smart and continuously improve the server every day. All issues can be addressed on their Discord server.

This server is fairly new and doesn't always have players online, so you may have to wait a little before getting in a game.

Average player count: 10 - 100

3) Lifeboat

Bedrock Server

Lifeboat is a popular Minecraft survival server that primarily focuses on mini-games. It features mini-games such as Skywars, Spleef, and Capture the Flag. Lifeboat is an ideal choice for those who love mini-games and don't lend much credence to the survival aspect of Minecraft. The server boasts a non-toxic and supportive community environment that fosters friendly competition.

Lifeboat's Skywars and Capture the Flag game modes are some of the most popular among players thanks to their engaging mechanics and fast-paced gameplay.

The survival games aspect is immensely popular on the server because it is an OG minigame that was recently brought back on the platform.

The server is only available for those playing the Bedrock edition. Anyone playing on mobile, console, or PC can join for free.

Average player count: 300 - 3,000

2) Minemen Club

IP address: minemen.club

Minemen Club is another popular Minecraft survival games server offering fast-paced gameplay and engaging modes. It's quite popular for providing duel-based combat. Apart from that, Minemen Club is known for its easy-to-use lobby, simple game mechanics, and engaging gameplay. The server has a large and active community, making it perfect for those who want to connect with other Minecraft survival games enthusiasts.

Thanks to its unique mechanics, Minemen Club's survival games game mode is a fan favorite. The server frequently releases updates to ensure players have top-quality gameplay and a seamless experience.

Its combat structure regularly attracts some of the best PvP players, so those looking for competition will surely find tons of that here.

Average player count: 500 - 2,000

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is easily the most established Minecraft server in the world. Featuring tons of different mini-games, its most popular offering is blitz survival games mode. Hypixel offers a premium gameplay experience with its sophisticated and intuitive UI, engaging gameplay mechanics, and amazing kits/perks. It's an ideal choice for those looking for a professional and polished gaming experience.

Hypixel is famous for its Bedwars and Skywars modes, offering players endless hours of entertainment. The server has a massive playerbase, making it perfect for those who want to play in an active and bustling gaming environment.

Numerous Minecraft YouTubers have played Hypixel due to its popularity, with the late Technoblade being a notable exponent. It has also hosted YouTubers such as Vikkstar123 and Preston (TBNRFrags).

Boasting an excellent staff and a fantastic anti-cheat, anyone who hasn't joined Hypixel should definitely do so today.

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Survival Games servers

Tip 1

The best strategy for murdering a player with more/better armor is to sneak up on them and begin killing them from behind. You may even try to push them off a cliff if they are close by to instantaneously kill them.

This is a fantastic strat, even if the player has worse gear than you.

Tip 2

Similar to the last tip, you should always try to clean up a fight. Meaning fighting a person who just got out of the battle because they'll likely have low health.

Tip 3

Most servers do not allow teaming up, so check out all the rules before joining.