5 best Minecraft Discord servers in 2023

People have been playing Minecraft for years. It's one of the best games ever made, and players are still not tired of it. However, it can sometimes be a lonely experience, so it's great to make friends with members of the title's community.

Discord is a popular platform among Minecraft fans because it makes it easy for them to meet new people to play with. There are so many individuals out there who share the same passion for the game. Players can connect with them by joining Discord servers, which have groups of people who chat and play together in real time.

CurseForge and other great Discord Minecraft servers in 2023

1) Official Minecraft Discord Server

Are you an avid Minecraft player looking for a community to join? Look no further than the official Discord server for the game.

The Microsoft Corporation oversees and runs this platform, drawing in PC gamers as well as console and mobile users. You can use it as your hub to connect with fellow players and seek assistance when necessary.

The thriving community on this server is grand and active. Numerous chat rooms are available for various interests (such as building or survival). There are also many voice channels where people chat about their favorite builds, share advice regarding how they concocted their in-game masterpieces, and discuss future projects.

Click here to join this Discord server

2) Purple Prison

The community on the Purple Prison server is very welcoming, and the staff is incredibly helpful. There are many roles you can obtain here just by chatting. You can also get involved in events hosted by the server or even create your own.

Purple Prison is a great choice for anyone looking to make new friends on Discord and play a new MC server. With over 70,000 unique users, it is one of the biggest unofficial MC-related Discord servers.

This server's members are in voice chats almost 24/7, making it extremely easy for players to find people to talk to.

Click here to join this Discord server

3) CurseForge

CurseForge operates as a communal project accommodation center, catering modding services mainly for Minecraft. This platform authorizes users to share and retrieve mods while offering a chance to rate them based on their acceptance levels. Gaming enthusiasts frequent this server to get insights into the texture packs employed by others.

Within Discord is an interactive chat room where members convene to exchange ideas that are often resourceful, especially when experimenting with new mods or tackling in-game hitches.

Additionally, CurseForge offers abundant game extensions for The Sims 4 and Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft and StarCraft II. This server promises an engaging experience across all genres of gameplay.

Click here to join this Discord server

4) Roleplay Hub

The Minecraft Roleplay Hub is designated for players who enjoy engaging in role-playing scenarios. Its community features a fervent group of participants, surpassing over 15k users.

The server offers multiple channels. These include general chat spaces that permit players to form connections with others at any point.

As a space that allows individuals to articulate their ideas without facing critique, the Roleplay Hub is exceedingly hospitable. The personnel in charge provide exceptional service with kindness and support. Anyone joining will definitely have a pleasurable experience.

Click here to join this Discord server

5) Minecraft Building

The Minecraft Building server is home to an expansive group of creators. It provides great help for those seeking partnerships in construction endeavors.

Additionally, this public Discord archive offers a gathering space in which you can familiarize yourself with building techniques and unique structures.

Despite its focus on building, Minecraft Building has numerous players who seek spontaneous server experiences with fellow gamers. Anyone desiring a more casual and laid-back atmosphere in which they can chat and connect with other players will find this server to be ideal.

Click here to join this Discord server

