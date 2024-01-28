Which character does Anthony Boyle play in Masters of the Air? Explored

The new Apple miniseries, Masters of the Air, features Anthony Boyle in the lead role as Lieutenant Harry Crosby. The title is produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The duo has previously worked on successful war series like The Pacific and Band of Brothers.

Masters of the Air comprises nine episodes, with the first two installments released on Friday, January 26, 2024. Adapted from Donald L. Miller's book of the same name and developed by John Orloff, Masters of the Air delves into the experiences of the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the "Bloody Hundredth."

The narrative unfolds as these men embark on perilous bombing missions, overcoming extreme weather, oxygen shortages, and the intense fear of combat at 25,000 feet above ground.

Anthony Boyle's character in Masters of the Air

Harry H. Crosby, is one of the main characters in Masters of the Air. In real life, he served as a navigator in Egan’s 418th Squadron, dealing with severe air sickness that sometimes affected his navigation skills, yet he persevered. In the miniseries, Anthony Boyle skillfully portrayed this character, bringing his experiences to life on screen.

Born in 1919, Crosby grew up with a stern mother and a father who enjoyed a more indulgent lifestyle. Raised with a Calvinist work ethic, he suppressed difficult feelings and avoided questioning authority.

When Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941, Crosby, then studying at the University of Iowa, joined the Air Corps a week later. Initially expecting to fight in the Pacific as a pilot, he became a second lieutenant navigator after a few weeks of training. It took him 17 more months to get to the war in Europe.

Assigned to fly on Boeing B-17 bombers, he frequently worried about getting lost over water, and his faith in his navigation abilities was shaky. Crosby and his squadron, known as the Bloody Hundredth, flew missions with significant opposition, earning him various honors. He flew 32 combat missions during the war and, upon returning to university, went on to earn a PhD. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 91.

Anthony Boyle is widely recognized for his performances in various films, such as portraying Geoffrey Smith in Tolkien (2019), Kevin Maxwell in Tetris (2023), Trench Runner in The Lost City of Z (2016), and Anto in Pillow Talk (2012).

Anthony Boyle's notable achievements include receiving the prestigious Olivier Award for his role as Scorpius Malfoy in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Anthony Boyle also appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones as a Bolton Guard and in two episodes of Derry Girls as David Donnelly. Now, enthusiasts will get the opportunity to witness his exceptional performance in Masters of the Air.

Anthony Boyle's interview on Masters of the Air at London premiere

In a recent interview at the Masters of the Air premiere, Anthony Boyle shared insights into his character's challenges. Harry Crosby, not just fighting Nazis but also contending with air sickness, emerged as an unlikely hero.

Despite feeling insecure, Crosby became the perfect narrator for the show, guiding viewers through the gripping story. Boyle expressed his fantastic experience on set, highlighting the dynamic cast of around 250 actors and the lively atmosphere during the shooting.

During an interview at the London premiere of Masters of the Air. Anthony Boyle stated:

"Harry Crosby is not only fighting the Nazis; he's fighting uncontrollable Earth sickness, which is, you know, a pretty full-on thing to be fighting. He doesn't feel like a hero; he feels a bit insecure, like he's not the right man for the job. So I think he's the perfect guy to narrate the show and bring us through it. It was great!"

Watching Masters of the Air in a theater with 300 people, he noted the diverse reactions—laughter, tears, and a roller coaster of emotions. Boyle eagerly anticipates how viewers at home will connect with the characters, emphasizing the lasting impact of the overall experience.

The premiere of Masters of the Air in London

The Masters of the Air worldwide premiere of the nine-episode series was set for Friday, January 26, with the release of the initial two episodes. The event in London saw the presence of various stars, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, and Rafferty Law.

Notable figures like executive producer Gary Goetzman and co-executive producer and writer John Orloff were also in attendance. The event gathered a diverse array of personalities, contributing to the excitement surrounding the series debut.

Where to watch Masters of the Air?

Masters of the Air is an exclusive Apple TV+ series. The initial two episodes premiered on Friday, January 26, and are currently available for viewing. A new episode will be released every Friday until the conclusion of this nine-part miniseries on March 15.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Apple TV+, there is a seven-day free trial available, followed by a monthly membership fee of $9.99. This allows viewers to experience the entire captivating story of Masters of the Air, exclusively available on Apple TV+.

Here is the complete release schedule for Masters of the Air.

Episode 1 & 2: Friday, Jan. 26

Episode 3: Friday, Feb. 2

Episode 4: Friday, Feb. 9

Episode 5: Friday, Feb. 16

Episode 6: Friday, Feb. 23

Episode 7: Friday, March 1

Episode 8: Friday, March 8

Episode 9: Friday, March 15

Masters of the Air takes audiences on a gripping journey through the harrowing experiences of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

Experience the gripping saga exclusively on Apple TV+. Don't miss the chance to delve into this compelling series, Masters of the Air, which unfolds every Friday until its finale on March 15.

