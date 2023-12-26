Which character does Julana Dizon play in The Bold and the Beautiful? All to know

Julana Dizon made her soap opera debut in The Bold and the Beautiful. In the vintage soap opera, Dizon plays the role of a model named Savannah. Notably, this role marks her first venture into daytime television. However, Dizon has previous experience acting as a stunt double and appearing in the film LA Cougars.

Furthermore, Dizon's entry into the show is significant. This could be attributed to the storyline developments involving characters Thomas and Hope at the time. Therefore, considering the current narrative, the introduction of Julana's character is seen as a fitting addition.

Who is Julana Dizon? A look into her multifaceted career

Julana Dizon is a Filipino-American model, actress, and spokesperson based in Los Angeles, California. According to information provided on her website, she was born in Montreal, Canada, and raised in Sarasota, Florida. Further, Dizon reveals that she was born into a performing arts family that had a significant influence on her early interest in the entertainment industry.

As per the source, Dizon holds a degree in biology from Florida State University and initially worked as an animal trainer before shifting her focus to the entertainment sector. Furthermore, her career in modeling is quite extensive. Notably, she has worked as a print, lifestyle, fitness, fashion, and commercial model for a wide range of elite clients, including Disney.

Dizon's website details that beyond modeling, she has expanded her career to include on-camera hosting, acting, and digital content creation. Moreover, she has created and produced Wild Adventures. It is a nature and wildlife travel show where she explores various destinations around the world. In addition, her encounters with wildlife also educate viewers about their stories and conservation.

Who is Julana Dizon married to? Family life explored

Julana Dizon is married to Carson Boatman, an actor known for his role as Johnny DiMera in the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives. The couple tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 23, 2021. Boatman and Dizon first met in Los Angeles in 2016 in a quite unusual manner.

The couple told People that their mutual gym trainer played Cupid and set them up for a date. The rest is history, as the couple soon got engaged in July 2020. Recently, the couple also welcomed their first child. Dizon's daughter was born on December 18, 2023, according to People.

In a statement issued to People, the couple expressed their joy and gratitude for their daughter, whom they have named Ava. Notably, the middle name of their daughter, Rey, is a tribute to Dizon's father, who passed away due to lung cancer.

"It truly feels like we've found something we didn't even know we were missing in our lives. The only way I can think to describe it is pure joy, but it's really something more than that. We are blessed and humbled to have been chosen to be Ava's parents. What we are now lacking in sleep, we have gained tenfold in love."

Julana Dizon's multifaceted career has now entered a new chapter with her soap opera debut in The Bold and the Beautiful. Evidently, her role as Savannah in this vintage soap opera, combined with her varied background, demonstrates her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS network and Paramount+.