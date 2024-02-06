Which character does Money Heist fame Paco Tous play in Zorro? Character explored

The resurgence of an iconic character has captivated audiences in the fresh reinterpretation of the Spanish action-adventure series, Zorro. As one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video in the US right now, this series introduces Miguel Bernardeau as the lead character, Diego de La Vega, offering a modern take on the classic hero.

2024’s Zorro, produced by Secuoya Studio, has 10 episodes and the series aims to deliver a perfect blend of adventure, action, and emotional depth. Among the stellar cast, Money Heist’s Moscow a.k.a. Paco Tous steps into the role of Bernardo ‘El Mudo’.

Zorro: Cast and characters

Miguel Bernardeau, renowned for his role in Netflix's Elite, takes on the mantle of Diego de La Vega. His love interest, Lolita Marquez, is portrayed by Mexican actress Renata Notni. Paco Tous, known for his memorable role as Moscow in Money Heist, steps into the shoes of Bernardo 'El Mudo', adding his talent to the ensemble.

In the series, Paco Tous’s Bernardo plays a crucial role in Diego de La Vega's journey, contributing to the action, drama, and intrigue that defines the series.

The series also features Dalia Xiuhcoatl as Nah-Lin, Emiliano Zurita as Captain Monasterio, Elia Galera as Lucia along with Peter Vives, Elia Galera, Andrés Almeida, and Rodolfo Sancho.

Release date and plot overview

Zorro made its debut on January 19, 2024, quickly gaining popularity in the US and Latin America. The series is set in 1834, following Diego de La Vega's return to Los Angeles to avenge his father's murder. The plot unfolds with Diego adopting the identity of the vigilante Zorro.

The show's director, Javier Quintas, recognized for his work on Money Heist, has steered Zorro toward success. The modern approach to Zorro's origin story, coupled with the exceptional performances of the cast, has resonated with both new and existing fans of the legendary character.

About Zorro

Zorro, Spanish for 'fox,' is a fictional character conceived in 1919 by American pulp writer Johnston McCulley. Set in the Pueblo of Los Angeles in Alta, California, he is depicted as a charismatic masked vigilante, defending commoners and indigenous people against corruption.

His all-black attire, including a cape, sombrero cordobés hat, and a mask, conceals his identity. Zorro, or Don Diego de la Vega, is the son of wealthy landowner Don Alejandro de la Vega.

Living with his father in a hacienda with secret passages, Zorro's operations are based in a hidden cave. Trained in swordsmanship during his university days in Spain, Diego assumes the masked persona of Zorro when summoned to combat oppression.

Diego feigns cowardice to conceal his true identity. The masked vigilante is renowned for his agility, wit, and expertise in various weapons, particularly his rapier, which he uses to carve his initial ‘Z’ on defeated foes.

Debuting in the 1919 novel The Curse of Capistrano, Zorro gained immense popularity through adaptations like the 1920 film The Mark of Zorro.

McCulley continued crafting Zorro stories, contributing to serialized tales and short stories.

Over the years, Zorro featured in numerous films and TV series, notably the 1957–1959 Disney production starring Guy Williams. Zorro's influence extended to diverse media, inspiring masked superhero characters and laying the groundwork for American comic book superheroes like Batman.

Viewers can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video.