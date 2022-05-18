Top 5 English songs releases of the last week (May 9-15, 2022)

Last week on the western music scene, many great songs were released. Artists like Post Malone, Bazzi, and DaBaby dropped music this past Friday.

While talking about last week's music scene, the Compton Born rapper Kendrick Lamar's name has to be mentioned. After all, he was the cover face of last week's music.

K-Dot came off a hiatus and released his next and last album under Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), Mr. Morales and The Big Steppers. Coming to the topic, let's find out which songs held the top five spots in western music last week.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Five best English song releases of the last week

5) WIG (with Moneybagg Yo) - DaBaby

DaBaby has finally done it. For the past few months, the artist's fans have been blaming him for using the same flow repeatedly. On his latest track, WIG, Baby Jesus has used a fresh as well as a great flow.

Produced by ATL Jacob, Baby starts off the song with a chorus where he talks about his experiences with women, how people should be independent, and why saving money is important.

He then moves on to the first verse, where he talks about how one should live his life with joy. But in their attempt to achieve this feeling, people shouldn't try to make others' lives tragic because nobody can escape the circle of life, nobody!

Shortly after, the chorus comes, and then the featured artist Moneybagg Yo makes his entrance in the second verse. He raps about how he has reached the current stage of his life and attained wealth.

He then mentions his hometown of South Memphis and explains how that place molds people into something different. The chorus comes again, and Baby and M.B complete it together to finish the track.

4) Price Tag - Neffex

Since Cameron Wales' walkout from Neffex, fans have been doubting Bryce Savage and asking him if he would be able to continue on his own. With the latest release of the album Price Tag, Bryce has proved the fans wrong.

The titular track from the album is undoubtedly one of Neffex's best songs. It is all about how beautiful love is and what lengths one can go just for its sake.

The song starts with an intro with Bryce questioning the people of this generation and their attitude towards love. He hits the chorus without wasting any time and talks about himself and his girlfriend and how they are a perfect match.

The first verse then comes on, and Bryce talks about how he and his girlfriend will achieve great things together. And no matter what happens, they'll always have each other's back. Bryce then jumps into the second verse and motivates people to find somebody who truly loves them for their attributes.

He then talks about his awful experience in the dating scene and how long it took him to find the right woman. The song then finishes off with a chorus. Since Cameron Wales and Bryan Savage have parted ways, the latter has himself produced every track on the album, including the aforementioned track Price Tag.

3) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

I Ain't Worried is one of the best melodic songs OneRepublic has ever made. The track is the latest single from the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. While the song is just two and a half minutes long, the production of the beats and well-putted lyrics make the track just perfect.

So, the track starts with a whistling tone. In the first verse, Ryan Tedder, the lead vocalist of OneRepublic, puts love and time in one perspective. He talks about showing daring and not holding out your feelings for someone you love.

The song then goes on to its first chorus, where Ryan talks about not caring about the outcome but rather chasing the dream. Soon, the second verse comes where Ryan rhymes about how the best version of your life comes out when you hit rock bottom and how you should focus more on solutions than you do on problems. The chorus and outro hit afterward, and the track ends with beautiful melodies.

2) Cooped Up (with Roddy Rich) - Post Malone

Last month, Post Malone revealed that he'd finally release his next album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, 2022, after so much delay. Last week, he released the latest single from the album Cooped Up, featuring Roddy Rich.

The song starts with a chorus, where Malone rhymes about how he's ready to remerge after resting in the dark for so long. For those who didn't know, Malone hasn't released an album since 2019. He has dropped a few singles, though.

Nonetheless, Malone then uses his vocals in the first verse and reminisces about his experience with both liquor and women. He also talks about his wealth and how expensive everything he has on him is. The chorus hits for the second time, and then the next verse comes where Roddy Rich does his magic.

The Compton-born starts the verse by rapping about how famous he is among women. He also talks about how he went from rags to riches and how everybody around him is living lavishly. At the end of the verse, he also shows his gratitude towards Malone for helping him kickstart his career and bringing him on tours.

Malone then voices out the chorus for the third time before getting on with the bridge, where he brags about his party life before finishing the track.

1) N95 - Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar finally dropped Mr. Morales and The Big Stepper last week. As usual, he did better than expected. While every track on the album has a unique meaning, there's one that stands out the most and is probably one of the best songs on K.Dot's latest album. The name of the track is N95.

As suggested by the title, the track is filled with multiple N95 mask references, which Lamar uses to criticize the response to Covid-19 by using terms such as "You're back outside, but they still lied".

That said, Lamar starts the song with the first verse, where he asks what kind of person one would be if they were to let go of things like clothes, jewelry, money, philosophy, electronics, and social media.

Lamar then gets on the chorus and questions how people earn money these days before starting the second verse, where he rhymes about how the whole world is crashing down.

How people are abandoning their religion, and how the law is taking advantage of the citizens. He also rhymes about how fed up he has grown to see people divided and how sensitive this generation of people has become.

K.Dot then reaches the third and final verse of the song and lets it all out. He talks about using the truth to make his life better and having faith in god. He also talks about how crime is rising, but the authorities act like everything's alright.

Lamar then uses his vocals to close the track by trying to tell people what their life would be like if they were to stop impressing people and start truly valuing themselves.

