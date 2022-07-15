Which films has John Cho done before Don't Make Me Go? All about Prime Video movie star's work life

John Cho, the critically acclaimed Asian American actor, will be seen playing the lead role of Max Park in the highly anticipated adventure comedy-drama movie Don't Make Me Go. Hannah Marks is the director of the dramedy movie, while Vera Herbert served as the writer.

Don't Make Me Go arrives on Friday, July 15, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Mia Isaac in the lead role of Wally Park. The official synopsis for the movie states:

"When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago."

It further states:

"A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride."

Since Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the dramedy movie, viewers have been quite excited to witness the talented actor John Cho portraying the new emotionally driven character, Max Park, in the film.

Ahead of the Don't Make Me Go premiere on Amazon Prime Video, let's jump right in to find out about the filmography of the much-acclaimed actor John Cho.

Fans are intrigued to see John Cho in Don't Make Me Go

The 50-year-old Asian American actor John Cho has been a prominent part of the acting industry for a long time. He first came into the spotlight after appearing in the top-rated rom-com franchise American Pie. He has appeared in movies such as Shopping for Fangs, Yellow, and Better Luck Tomorrow.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Harold Lee in the fan-favorite Harold & Kumar movies and for playing the beloved role of Hikaru Sulu in the highly successful Star Trek reboot series.

Over the years, he has also been a part of some other well-known movies, such as Delivering Milo, Down to Earth, Pavilion of Women, Big Fat Liar, In Good Company, American Dreamz, Saint John of Las Vegas, Get a Job, Columbus, A Happening of Monumental Proportions, Literally, Right Before Aaron, Searching, The Grudge among others.

Other movies under his belt include Total Recall, Identity Thief, Zipper, Grandma, Gemini, The Oath, Mirai (voice), Over the Moon (voice), Wish Dragon (voice), and others.

The actor has been a part of several noteworthy TV series, including Felicity, Charmed, Off Centre, Grey's Anatomy, American Dad! (voice), How I Met Your Mother, Ugly Betty, Go On, Sleepy Hollow, Selfie, BoJack Horseman (voice), New Girl, The Mindy Project, House of Lies, The Exorcist, Cowboy Bebop, and several others.

Don't forget to watch John Cho's upcoming comedy-drama movie, Don't Make Me Go, debuting this Friday, July 15, 2022, only on Amazon Prime Video.

