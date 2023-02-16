Which Italian classics are returning to Macaroni Grill? List explored

Three fan favorites are back at Romano's Macaroni Grill, the national restaurant chain serving award-winning Italian cuisine. Along with its full menu, customers can now try the brand's version of three traditional Italian dishes: Toasted Ravioli, Shrimp Scampi, and Eggplant Parmesan.

Each of the returning favorites promises to take diners on a trip down memory lane with their classic flavors.

Macaroni Grill's Italian classics are packed with traditional flavors and available for a limited time

The returning Italian offerings at Macaroni Grill are only available through May 31, 2023, and are being served at restaurants all around the US.

As per the press release on Business Wire, the dishes have been described as follows:

Toasted Ravioli – Ricotta-filled toasted raviolis, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

– Ricotta-filled toasted raviolis, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce. Shrimp Scampi – Jumbo shrimp, lemon and rosemary butter, perfectly paired with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato and capellini.

– Jumbo shrimp, lemon and rosemary butter, perfectly paired with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato and capellini. Eggplant Parmesan – Hand-breaded Milanese-style eggplant that is topped with imported pomodorina sauce, capellini pasta and mozzarella.

Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Chief Marketing Officer at Dividend Restaurant Group, said in a press release that seasonal menus provide a chance to offer customers unique and contemporary spins on traditional meals:

“Whether you are looking to enjoy a comforting classic like Toasted Ravioli, crowd crowd-pleasing Scampi or the cheesy goodness of Eggplant Parmesan, our latest menu additions are sure to delight our most loyal customers and newest fans alike.”

About Romano's Macaroni Grill

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill was established in 1988. The brand has an open kitchen so that customers can see the ingredients and cooking methods used to prepare the food. This blend of traditional Italian cooking methods and modern culinary inspiration is served in a relaxed setting.

According to the Nation's Restaurant News consumer study, the brand is the best Italian restaurant chain in the country. It has 37 company-owned locations throughout 14 states, as well as 7 franchise outlets both domestically and abroad.

Dividend Restaurant Group (DRG) was established on the fundamental tenet that a company's foundation is determined by the team's character, the adaptability of its systems, and the discipline of its operations. DRG is a customer-first, team-oriented company with a strong track record of reviving iconic brands and generating value for all parties.

Some of the most well-known companies in the nation are gathered under the Denver-based DRG, which uses an industry-leading platform with a clear goal for future growth.

