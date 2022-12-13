Which items are included in Frito Lay’s 2022 Holiday Line-up? List explored

The 2022 Holiday Lineup from Frito Lay is currently available and jam-packed with festive goodies. According to Brand Eating, six lineup versions are accessible to retailers countrywide.

Frito-Lay offers a variety of festive, seasonally appropriate treats, such as Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, Cheetos White Cheddar Snowflakes, and more.

List of items you will find in Frito Lay's 2022 Holiday Line-up

Frito-Lay @Fritolay Check out our 2022 Holiday Snack Index! This year you shared what you think makes up the perfect holiday snacks & your go-to sources for recipes. See MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com for holiday recipe inspiration & to submit your own creations for a chance to be featured on the site! Check out our 2022 Holiday Snack Index! This year you shared what you think makes up the perfect holiday snacks & your go-to sources for recipes. See MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com for holiday recipe inspiration & to submit your own creations for a chance to be featured on the site! ❄️ https://t.co/2YMWitfKuR

Cheetos Snowflakes White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks: Puffs with a cheese flavor and a snowflake form that tastes of white cheddar. Major stores around the country sell these in 14-oz bags for a suggested price of $6.49.

Smartfood Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries Merry Berry Popcorn Mix: This sweet berry-flavored air-popped popcorn is sold at major retailers around the country in 7-oz bags for a suggested price of $4.99.

Smartfood Caramel & Cinnamon Apple Popcorn: Caramel and sweet cinnamon apple and apple flavors battled it out over air-popped popcorn. Major retailers around the country sell these in 6.25-oz bags for a suggested price of $4.99.

Frito-Lay @Fritolay This may be controversial but chips are better dipped in chocolate. This may be controversial but chips are better dipped in chocolate. 💯 https://t.co/kldmxZPEgW

New Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters: These puffs have a cheese flavor and a snowflake form that tastes of white cheddar. Major stores around the country sell these in 14-oz bags for a suggested price of $6.49.

Smart Food Holiday Tin: 3.5 oz of White Cheddar popcorn, 2.25 oz of Sea Salt popcorn, and 7.25 oz of Kettle Corn are all included in this limited-edition holiday tin. The tin is offered at major retailers around the country for a suggested price of $7.99.

Cheetos Popcorn Tin: A limited-edition Christmas tin containing 6.5 oz and 7 oz bags of Cheetos Flamin' Hot and Cheddar popcorn, respectively. Major merchants countrywide sold the tin at a suggested price of $10.99.

Tostitos Red Trees: Thes tortilla chips from Tostitos, in the form of a red tree, are offered at major retailers around the country in 11-oz bags for a suggested price of $4.99.

Frito-Lay @Fritolay spin on a family fave: pumpkin pie! Be the "cheesy" relative and surprise your fam with a cheddar-infused dessert this year. #MoreSmilesWithEveryBite We're giving thanks for this Cheetosspin on a family fave: pumpkin pie! Be the "cheesy" relative and surprise your fam with a cheddar-infused dessert this year. #FritoLay We're giving thanks for this Cheetos® spin on a family fave: pumpkin pie! Be the "cheesy" relative and surprise your fam with a cheddar-infused dessert this year. #FritoLay #MoreSmilesWithEveryBite https://t.co/VADvMvVAke

All About Frito Lay

In 1932, C.E. Doolin went into a small cafe in San Antonio and bought a bag of corn chips. When he discovered that the manufacturer was anxious to sell his company, he purchased the recipe and began creating Fritos corn chips in his mother's kitchen. He sold them from the trunk of his Model T Ford.

According to Frito Lay, 29 different snack brands, 55,000 loyal Frito Lay workers, and enough potatoes are produced annually to travel to the moon and back.

Frito-Lay @Fritolay by settling the debate - is it soccer, or is it football? David Beckham and Peyton Manning are here to find out. Head over to Frito-Lay is gearing up for the FIFA World Cupby settling the debate - is it soccer, or is it football? David Beckham and Peyton Manning are here to find out. Head over to youtube.com/watch?v=WnO_vm… for the full spot! Frito-Lay is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup™️ by settling the debate - is it soccer, or is it football? David Beckham and Peyton Manning are here to find out. Head over to youtube.com/watch?v=WnO_vm… for the full spot! https://t.co/CTO0ckRgoF

Frito-Lay Company dominates the market for salty snacks with a market share of more than 35% globally for snack chips and 60% domestically. Five of the company's well-known brands, Lay's, Ruffles, Doritos, Tostitos, and Cheetos, each produce annual sales exceeding $1 billion.

Frito-Lay has significant brands in other areas as well, including Rold Gold pretzels, Cracker Jack candy-coated popcorn, and Grandma's cookies, in addition to its domination of the potato chip, tortilla chip, and corn chip sectors (the last of which is led by the Fritos brand).

Poll : 0 votes