Which items are returning to Tim Hortons’ 2022 Holiday Menu? Details explored

Tim Hortons will be celebrating the 2022 holiday season with the introduction of new festive goods, special holiday cups, and donut boxes. The festive season will also see the return of the Holiday Tree Donut and the Peppermint Beverage, all of which are perennial favorites.

Additionally, from November 16 through December 12, 2022, Tims Rewards members in the US will receive a $1 Medium Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp at select restaurants when placing an order online or through the Tims Hortons app.

Food, beverages, and merchandise: A detailed look at the Tim Hortons holiday menu for 2022

Here's a list of the latest additions to the menu being launched by the brand for the holiday season:

Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp : The chain's traditional frozen coffee drink, flavoured with decadent Chocolate Peppermint syrup and garnished with crunchy Peppermint pieces and whipped topping.

: The chain's traditional frozen coffee drink, flavoured with decadent Chocolate Peppermint syrup and garnished with crunchy Peppermint pieces and whipped topping. Peppermint Hot Chocolate : Smooth hot chocolate with whipped topping and a garnish of salty peppermint bits. Served with chocolate peppermint syrup.

: Smooth hot chocolate with whipped topping and a garnish of salty peppermint bits. Served with chocolate peppermint syrup. Peppermint Mocha Latte : Creamy espresso foundation with Peppermint Mocha flavor syrup blended in, topped with whipped topping and a scattering of salty Peppermint pieces. Available hot or iced.

: Creamy espresso foundation with Peppermint Mocha flavor syrup blended in, topped with whipped topping and a scattering of salty Peppermint pieces. Available hot or iced. Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew : A blend of the company's traditional cold brew and a rich chocolate peppermint syrup, finished with a dollop of sweet, creamy cold foam and some salty, crunchy peppermint pieces.

: A blend of the company's traditional cold brew and a rich chocolate peppermint syrup, finished with a dollop of sweet, creamy cold foam and some salty, crunchy peppermint pieces. Holiday Tree Donut: A tree-shaped donut with Venetian cream within, green fondant on top, and seasonal toppings.

At participating Tim Hortons locations around the country, a holiday merchandise collection will also be offered. Prices of the items in the collection may change depending on location.

Here's a list of everything included in the holiday merchandise collection:

Birthday Cake Timbits Ornament, $9.95

Holiday Timbits Socks, $9.95

Speckled Ceramic Mug, $11.95

White Stainless Steel Tumbler 18 oz, $19.95

Snow Globe, $19.95

Sherpa Stocking Tim Card Holder, $5.95

Sherpa Stocking with Pom Pom, $14.95

Sherpa Stadium Throw, $34.95

In brief, about Tim Hortons

The first Tim Hortons restaurant opened its doors in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964. Since then, it has grown into a multi-billion dollar franchise, known for its distinctive Original Blend coffee, Double-Double TM coffees, Donuts, and Timbits.

As per ScrapeHero, as of on November 16, 2022, there are 620 Tim Hortons outlets located across the USA, with more than 230 of them in New York alone.

