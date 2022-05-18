Tim Hortons × Justin Bieber: Where to buy, price, release date, flavors, and everything to know about 'Biebs Brew' 

Canada's favorite donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons has cooked up another collaboration with Justin Bieber following the massive success of their previous partnership dubbed Timbiebs Timbits last fall.

The exclusive Biebs Brew is a creamy French Vanilla Cold Brew, which is Bieber's take on the classic Cold Brew inspired by his affinity for coffee on ice, his sweet tooth, and his "love for hints of delicious vanilla flavoring in his coffee."

Biebs Brew will be available across the Canada and US locations of the franchise from June 6, 2022.

Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber collaboration brings back Timbiebs Timbits along with Biebs Brew

The brand began teasing the new release on May 16 with a cryptic caption, "its-worth-the-wait.ca." On May 17, the surprise collaboration was finally unveiled with a 10-second promotional video that sees the Canadian-born singer take sips from a Biebs Brew tumbler and repeat the tagline, "It's worth the wait."

Explaining his love for the chain, Justin Bieber said in the press release:

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month. Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

The press release notes that Biebs Brew is brewed with premium Arabica beans that are 100% ethically sourced and slowly cold steeped for 16 hours to bring out a bold and smooth flavor.

The French Vanilla Cold Brew will perfectly complement Bieber's previous creation with Tims titled Timbiebs Timbits, which released in the fall last year. Bieber brainstormed with the brand's director of culinary innovation to invent three new flavors of Timbits donut holes, namely Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle. All the three flavors will be available in store alongside Biebs Brew from June 6.

Customers can get both items together in the "Biebs Bundle" comprising a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs for $5.00 if they order online on the Tims app.

Beibs Brew returns with the three Timbeibs Timbits flavors on June 6 (Image via Tim Hortons)

Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for the franchise, commented on Timbiebs' unexpected success in the press release:

"Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership. Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand."

He continued:

"His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit, and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

The exclusive collaboration also includes a co-branded limited-edition stainless steel Biebs Brew tumbler for purchase in Canadian stores. Meanwhile, US joints will bring back Timbiebs merchandise including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag for a limited time until stocks last.

