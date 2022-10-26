Which omelets are available at Balthazar? Restaurant staff calls James Corden’s apology “bulls**t”

The James Corden and Balthazar fiasco doesn’t seem to be easing out anytime soon.

After Corden’s apology to Balthazar’s owner Keith McNally, the restaurant staff has now spoken up on the matter. A server recently spoke to DailyMail and revealed that Corden and his wife were "extremely rude" to the waiters. They also mentioned how Corden's wife, Julia Carey, ordered an off-the-menu all-yolk omelet on October 9 because of her "serious" egg white allergy.

The server, calling the apology “bullsh*t,” stated:

“He wanted an omelet that had only egg yolks. Not the egg-white omelet, just egg yolks. Why then would you even bother ordering an omelet if you're allergic to eggs?”

Talking about eggs and omelets at Balthazar which have suddenly become popular, all thanks to James Corden and his wife, the restaurant serves only two types of omelets: the $25 Omelette with Herbs, and the $27, Egg-White Omelette. Both come with a side of home fries/salad.

Balthazar serves only two types of omelets, however, other egg meal options are available. (Image via Balthazar)

However, the New York City eatery offers other egg options like boiled eggs, Eggs Benedict, Eggs Norwegian, Egg Florentine, Avocado and Poached eggs on Toast along with Eggs with Homefried and Toast.

“We deal with people like this all the time, but he was very, very rude”: Balthazar server reveals James Corden has been rude on many ocassions

The infamous omelet saga began on October 9 when James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, visited the restaurant with some friends. The chaos happened on an all egg-yolk omelet that was ordered by Carey. However, when the omelet arrived, the dish contained some portion of egg whites. Corden immediately sent it back to the kitchen, and when it was returned, he said it was still “wrong.”

Balthazar's staff, while talking to UK-based publication DailyMail, claimed:

“We deal with that kind of behavior from people all the time. But he... he was very, very rude.”

Earlier this week, James Corden explained his side of the story on his show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, stating:

“My wife explained that she has a serious food allergy. The meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to...her meal came wrong to the table the third time.”

At the same time, he also apologized for his rude behavior. James Corden has also previously apologized to the restaurant owner, Keith McNally, who was also the first person to bash him over the incident. McNally banned Corden from entering the restaurant.

However, after receiving the apology, the restaurant owner posted:

"It takes a real man to do this. In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologize. For this reason, I'm going to lift the ban on Corden.”

Keith, the owner of Balthazar talked about forgiving James Corden and lifting the ban. (Image via Twitter)

However, Balthazar's staff is still not happy with the apology, as they claim that Corden and his wife could have ordered some egg-free options if they were allergic to egg whites. As per the staff, many other options like Belgian waffles, pancakes, house burgers and salads are available, which could be easily chosen by Carey instead of the omelet.

At the same time, the staff of the restaurant also stated that the eggs were not the mere reason for the feud. James Corden has been extremely rude to the staff and servers in the past as well.

