Which plucked string instrument was used for the iconic Doctor Who theme song? Explained

The iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary this month. In order to commemorate its achievement, the show is launching new adventures for the Doctor and his companion. For the celebration, David Tennant returns as the beloved Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The new journey of Doctor and Donna involves Star Beasts and a villain played by the renowned How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris. Furthermore, the pair stars in three specials, connecting Jodie Whittaker's final series to the next one and introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor.

With the show completing six decades of run, fans of the show naturally get nostalgic hearing the hums of the show's theme song, thanks to its hooking tune. The iconic Doctor Who theme song prominently featured a mandolin, a plucked string instrument, which was integral to its distinctive sound.

How was the mandolin used to create the theme song of Doctor Who?

A still from Doctor Who anniversary special episode (Image via Disney Plus)

Delia Derbyshire, along with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, employed innovative techniques to manipulate the mandolin's sound for the theme. Initially, Derbyshire plucked the strings of the mandolin and recorded these sounds onto analog tape. Following this, the team engaged in creative manipulation of these recordings.

The team altered the tape speed to change the pitch and tone of the mandolin's sound. Thus, this process resulted in the eerie, gliding melody that is synonymous with the Doctor Who theme. Furthermore, transforming the mandolin's sound through experimental techniques showcased Derbyshire's exceptional ability to blend traditional instruments with electronic music.

It was Derbyshire's musical prowess that contributed to making the theme a groundbreaking and memorable piece in television music history.

What will the next episode of Doctor Who anniversary special feature?

A still from Doctor Who anniversary special episode (Image via Disney Plus)

At a press event for the show's 60th anniversary, Russell T Davies spoke about Wild Blue Yonder. In this episode, he said that the TARDIS traveled further than ever before, describing it as weird and scary. In addition to that, Davies also explained his vision for The Star Beast, the first episode that premiered on November 25, 2023, as a Pixar-like family film, perfect for a bank holiday.

Then, he contrasted the first with the second special, Wild Blue Yonder, which he described as darker, weirder, and genuinely unusual but not scary. Davies said:

"Wild Blue Yonder [is] where the TARDIS goes further than ever before, and it's weird, it's scary."

He further stated:

"I wanted [The Star Beast] to be a great big Pixar family film, like a bank holiday film that's exactly what it is. So it's all the family watching, a lot of laughs, funny monster, The Meep's hilarious. The second one is darker, weird, and it's not scary it's weird. It's genuinely weird."

Additionally, Wild Blue Yonder will air on BBC One and stream live on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, December 2. Moreover, in this special, the Doctor and Donna are at the universe's edge, fighting for survival and the universe's fate.

Wild Blue Yonder is also set to introduce The Toymaker, a villain last seen in the 1960s with William Hartnell as The Doctor. The third special, The Giggle, will feature Neil Patrick Harris.

In conclusion, Doctor Who marks its 60th anniversary with a blend of nostalgia and innovation. The return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate signifies a cherished reunion, while the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa heralds a new era.

Delia Derbyshire's pioneering work in creating the show's theme song remains a testament to blending traditional and electronic music, leaving a lasting impact on television music.