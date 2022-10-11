Which school do Kanye's kids go to? Kim Kardashian increases security for children amid White Lives Matter and antisemitic scandal

Kim Kardashian is footing the bill for additional security at her children’s school, after her ex-husband Kanye West put the educational institution on blast.

In recent weeks, the Donda rapper has discussed the differences he has had with Kim Kardashian about their children’s education. During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kanye West claimed that he was not willing to “compromise” on the education of his four kids. He said:

"Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."

The additional security also comes after the Yeezy designer’s recent controversial fashion show, where he and other models sported a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Marc Lamont Hill @marclamonthill Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… https://t.co/YT4a6c9tKI

TMZ reported that Sierra Canyon School, the educational institution attended by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s children is hiring additional security. It has also been reported that the Skims founder will be taking responsibility over its finances. Sources told the paparazzi publication that the additional security is not only due to threats from strangers, but also due to concerns over Kanye West’s potential action.

What did Kanye West say about Sierra Canyon?

The Famous rapper has been insistent that his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm study at his Donda Academy. However, his ex-wife has been hesitant about the same. West has been critical over Sierra Canyon’s curriculum. The rapper made headlines for criticizing Kwanzaa being taught at Sierra Canyon. West said recently:

"Now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa doesn’t — you know? So, they don’t teach, even Christmas itself, Christ mass, they don’t teach it at Sierra Canyon. And what they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players, and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids."

The rapper also expressed concerns over his child Psalm questioning his father about why he needs to practice choir at Donda Academy when he doesn’t even study at that school. The rapper said during his interview with Carlson:

"I sat there and he came in and said, ‘why do I have to sing? I don’t even go to your school.'"

Sources claim that Kim Kardashian has not allowed her children to be educated at Donda Academy as it is not an accredited school.

Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rant explained

After being absent from Twitter for a few years, the rapper reappeared on the social media platform and tweeted:

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The 45-year-old indicated that he would pose as a threat to Jewish people. The rapper may have also seemingly stated that the ethnic group was a threat to him.

The anti-Semitic tweet comes after the fashion designer took to Instagram to say that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jews.

During West’s Carlson interview, he also said that Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, brokered the deal between Israel and other Middle East countries “to make money,” hinting that Kushner was declaring peace between the nations simply for greed, which happens to be a Jewish stereotype.

The American Jewish Committee slammed the rapper for the aforementioned comments.

