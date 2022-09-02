What is Kwanzaa? Kanye West slams Black festival in recent Instagram post

As Kanye West continues to slam the Kardashian family and Adidas, the rapper has also declared war on Sierra Canyon School.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer questioned why the educational institution teaches Kwanzaa to “black kids.” This comes after West seemingly claimed that he did not get to choose where his children get educated.

On September 1, Kanye West took to his Instagram account and in a now-deleted post, he wrote:

“They teach black kids Kwanzaa at Sierra Canyon What the f**k is Kwanzaa and who made that b**ls**t up Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated”

He also wrote in the caption- “Let’s see if I can get blocked by Mark again.” West was referring to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, which also owns Instagram.

Kanye West slams school for teaching kids about Kwanzaa that celebrates African family and social values

Kwanzaa is a holiday that takes place from December 26 to January 1 and is primarily celebrated in the United States. The holiday celebrates African family and social values.

The festival was first celebrated in 1966 and the term was coined by Maulana Karenge, an African studies professor from the California State University. Karenga borrowed the word “kwanza” from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza." Kwanzaa in itself is not a Swahili word.

Each day of the celebration is dedicated to one of the Kwanzaa principles. These include unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The holiday also has seven symbols, which are fruits, nuts, vegetables, a straw mat, a candle holder, maize, and a communal cup that represents unity. It also has seven candles in red, green and black which represent Africa.

On each day of the festival, one’s family unites to light one of the candles in the candleholder, and then they discuss the principle assigned to the day.

Kanye West announces his kids are attending Donda

In the now-deleted Instagram post uploaded on September 1, the rapper also claimed that his children go to Donda and not Sierra Canyon School. Kanye shares four kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, with Kim Kardashian.

In the post, he wrote:

“My kids going to Donda They not going to Sierra Canyon Charlemagne the God and Kris Get your m****r**k**g popcorn.”

The Grammy-winner opened Donda Academy in 2021. The educational institution is a private K-12 Christian school located in Simi Valley, California, and it believes in project-faith learning that allows children to:

“grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service.”

Kanye West also called out his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In a deleted Instagram post, he wrote:

“don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do.”

The rapper was referring to Playboy magazine, which Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been a part of in the past. He added in the post that he was “not gonna let it happen” to North and Chicago.

