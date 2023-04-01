Which season of Bachelor was Caila Quinn in? Reality TV star’s journey explored as she welcomes her first baby

Caila Quinn and her husband Nick Burrello welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Based on reports by US Weekly, The Bachelor alum and her husband named the child Teddi Marie Burrello. The report also added that Caila Quinn went into labor for as many 15 hours and that Teddi was a healthy baby who weighed eight pounds and four ounces.

Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello told US Weekly that Teddi was a healthy and happy baby and that the two of them were soaking in every second with her. In a post on her Instagram account, Caila shared a before and after image of her and Nick welcoming their daughter into the world. She captioned the picture saying that it was just moments before they welcomed their baby into the world.

During her labor experience on Friday, Caila Quinn gave her fans a lot of sneak peeks before the birth, including mirror selfies and some writing.

The couple also shared pictures of the "late night check-in," which took place at 9 pm on March 29, just a few hours before they welcomed Teddi to the world.

In 2016, Caila Quinn was one of the contestants on season 20 of The Bachelor featuring Ben Higgins and was eliminated in week 9. Following that, she appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. In week 5, Cailia and Jared Haibon left the show.

Caila was also in the running to be The Bachelorette in season 12 of The Bachelorette, but according to The Bachelor Nation fandom, JoJo Fletcher won.

The news of Caila Quinn's pregnancy was first announced back in September 2022

Even though Caila Quinn didn't find her soul mate during season 20 of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Caila found her special someone a year later. She introduced her then-boyfriend Nick to her fans on social media in 2017. She shared a picture of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Caila spoke about meeting Burrello, a Chicago-based private equity real estate investor, through a mutual friend. The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged in January 2020, and later tied the knot at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, in May 2021.

The couple shared a photo of themselves holding a strip of sonograms in September 2022. Caila captioned the image and said that it didn't feel real to type it out but added that she and Nick were having a baby. She wrote that the couple is expecting the baby in March 2023, and added that they are "counting down the days."

As she thanked her fans for their support and love, she noted that the couple is excited to start the new chapter in their lives.

Caila has been very open about her pregnancy journey, providing updates on everything she has experienced. She documented everything from "intense nausea" to morning sickness.

As mentioned earlier, the couple welcomed their daughter on March 30, 2023.

