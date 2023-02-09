White Castle Panko Fish Slider and Shrimp Nibblers: Varieties, price, and all you need to know

White Castle is temporarily bringing back its well-liked Panko Fish Slider and Shrimp Nibblers in Classic and Sriracha flavors. The seafood menu will be available at participating locations across the country for a limited time.

The suggested retail price for Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers is $4.59, while the price for Classic Shrimp Nibblers is $3.39. While some White Castle outlets are selling the Fish Slider for $2.29, prices may differ based on location.

The ingredients of the new seafood offerings at White Castle

Bite-sized butterfly shrimps are used to make the classic shrimp nibblers, which are then fried to perfection until golden and crispy. For those ordering the Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, the bite-sized butterfly shrimp are coated in a sweet breading with a chili pepper flavor and fried till crispy.

Speaking about the nibblers, Jamie Richardson, the vice-president of the brand, said:

"Shrimp Nibblers and the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers may be bite-sized, but the taste is big, and the value is mighty."

The Panko Fish Slider comes in a classic slider bun and has a delicate, flaky Alaska Pollock filet with crispy panko breading and American cheese.

White Castle has announced freebies, offers, and specials for January through March 2023

King of Cope @MRedivivus you like some too, frens? Gm frens. Habbing cozy brekkie from White Castle.you like some too, frens? Gm frens. Habbing cozy brekkie from White Castle. ↗️🏰 you like some too, frens? https://t.co/oYsv9NVD6r

The brand is offering a selection of deals and specials throughout the months of January, February, and March 2023.

Special Offers (Does not require a coupon)

The Big Game: $4 off any Case of 30 Sliders. Applicable on February 12, 2023.

$4 off any Case of 30 Sliders. Applicable on February 12, 2023. White Castle’s 102nd Birthday: Customers are eligible for a free Dessert on a Stick on March 10, 2023. No purchase needs to be made.

Customers are eligible for a free Dessert on a Stick on March 10, 2023. No purchase needs to be made. College Basketball Bracket Chaos: $3 off any Clutch of 20 Sliders. Applicable from March 14 through April 3, 2023.

$3 off any Clutch of 20 Sliders. Applicable from March 14 through April 3, 2023. St. Patrick’s Day: 2 sliders free on purchase of any 2 Sliders on March 17, 2023

Special Offers (Can be availed via coupons on the chain’s social media and/or website)

National Cheese Lovers Day: $1 off any size of Mozzarella Cheese Sticks from January 20 to January 23, 2023.

$1 off any size of Mozzarella Cheese Sticks from January 20 to January 23, 2023. National Hug Day: A Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer on Combo #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo from January 21-24, 2023.

Luci The Flying Pastamania Monster 🏳️‍🌈 @Ayo_SZN_ For my dogs birthday we put a candle on a white castle slider For my dogs birthday we put a candle on a white castle slider https://t.co/2kMrH5c1Y3

Offers and deals for Craver Nation Members via the app

BOGO: Get a free Sloppy Joe, Spicy Joe Slider, or Smoky Joe (Excluding Orlando) from January 1 through February 5, 2023, or while supplies last.

Get a free Sloppy Joe, Spicy Joe Slider, or Smoky Joe (Excluding Orlando) from January 1 through February 5, 2023, or while supplies last. Free Sack of Fries: Get it with any Crave Clutch purchase from January 1 through January 31, 2023.

Get it with any Crave Clutch purchase from January 1 through January 31, 2023. $2 off Breakfast Slider Combos: Can be availed between 5 am and 10 am from February 1 through February 28, 2023.

Can be availed between 5 am and 10 am from February 1 through February 28, 2023. $1 off any size of Mac and Cheese Nibblers from January 1 through February 5, 2023, or while supplies last.

from January 1 through February 5, 2023, or while supplies last. Two Breakfast Sliders for $2: Can be availed from 5 am to 10 am from January 1 through January 31, 2023.

Can be availed from 5 am to 10 am from January 1 through January 31, 2023. Five-piece Cheese Stick for $2 from January 1 through January 31, 2023.

Mobile Offers

Late Night Deal : Get a $1 Sack of Fries from 9 pm to 3am from February 1 through February 28, 2023.

: Get a $1 Sack of Fries from 9 pm to 3am from February 1 through February 28, 2023. 20% Off All Mobile Orders from February 10 through February 12, 2023.

White Castle, the nation's first fast-food hamburger franchise, has been producing hot and delectable Sliders as a family-owned enterprise for a century. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the brand began offering The Original Slider in 1921.

Today, White Castle owns and runs more than 360 eateries devoted to expressing customers' demands morning, noon, and night. It also sells its renowned food at retail establishments across the country.

Poll : 0 votes