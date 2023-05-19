White Men Can't Jump cast list: Who stars in Hulu's new remake?

Hulu's new remake of the popular 90s sports comedy flick, White Men Can't Jump, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 19, 2023. The movie tells the story of two basketball players who are opposites when it comes to attitude and temper.

However, they soon realize that they're not as different as they thought and that they make a good team. Here's a short synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''From 20th Century Studios, the all-new comedy "White Men Can't Jump" is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport.''

The synopsis further states,

''Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers--opposites who are seemingly miles apart--find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.''

The movie stars Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in the lead roles, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. It is directed by Calmatic and written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Hulu's White Men Can't Jump cast list: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow and others to star in new remake

1) Sinqua Walls as Kamal Allen

Sinqua Walls portrays the role of Kamal Allen in Hulu's White Men Can't Jump. Kamal was once a famous basketball player whose career went downhill. He soon teams up with another talented basketball player and it is their bond that forms the emotional core of the movie.

Sinqua Walls looks brilliant in the film's trailer, portraying his character's various shades with absolute ease. Fans can expect him to deliver an impressive performance in the film. Apart from White Men Can't Jump, he's known for his performances in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Blackening, and American Soul, to name a few.

2) Jack Harlow as Jeremy

Popular rapper Jack Harlow makes his acting debut as Jeremy in the new Hulu sports comedy flick. Jeremy is a highly talented basketball player who forms an unlikely bond with Walls' character, and it'll be interesting to see how the film explores their relationship. Harlow looks impressive in his acting debut, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the rapper.

3) Teyana Taylor as Imani

Teyana Taylor stars as Imani in White Men Can't Jump. Imani is Kama's girlfriend and is expected to play a pivotal role in the story. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are revealed at this point.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the new sports comedy film also stars many others who play important supporting/minor roles like:

Vince Staples as Speedy

Laura Harrier as Tatiana

Lance Reddick as Benji Allen

Myles Bullock as Renzo

Tamera Kissen

The trailer maintains a lighthearted and entertaining tone that fans of sports dramas and comedies would certainly love. Viewers can expect a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining film that explores themes like resilience among other things.

You can watch White Men Can't Jump on Hulu on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes