Who are the 2 actors who play Namor's new aides in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Marvel released its highly anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on November 11, 2022.

In the film, the audience was introduced to a new civilization known as the Talokan civilization, inspired by an Aztec tribe known as Talalocan. Namor, the villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is the ruler of the Talokans. He is aided by two prominent Talokan warriors, his cousin Namora, and the brave Attuma.

The actors who essay the roles of Namora and Attuma are Mabel Cadena (Dance of the 41) and Alex Livinalli (Alita: Battle Angel), respectively.

Meet Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli: Two of Namor's fiercest warriors in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel's latest flick offers viewers a glimpse into the realities of Mexican culture and the Mayan civilization. In the film, both Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli portray a culture very similar to their own, thereby bringing out the film's authenticity.

Here's what we know about the two actors playing Namora and Attuma in the latest Black Panther film:

Mabel Cadena

Cadena was born in Mexico and grew up in Veracruz.

She is well-known for her performance as Adela Rosa Chávez in the HBO drama, Cappadocia. She has also starred in several other shows, such as Las Malcriadas (2017), Ingobernable (2017), and El Vato (2017). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks her Hollywood debut.

After getting selected for the role of Namora, Cadena attended English classes for six months in order to develop her language skills, as she did not speak English before that.

Alex Livinalli

Alex Livinalli has a two-decade-long career that includes roles in several notable series such as Ozark, Longmire, The Walking Dead, and American Horror Story.

He is fluent in English and Spanish and made his MCU debut with Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

What Mabel and Alex said about their respective roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namora and Attuma's culture bears similarities to Mesoamerican culture. In an interview with Gizmodo, both Mabel and Alex shared that the film offered them an opportunity to represent their own cultures in a way, and set an example for the next generation.

They credited Ryan Coogler for the movie's authentic and organic infusion of cultural representation.

Cadena said:

"It's amazing because Ryan [will] always have a word for you and always try to hear you."

Speaking of their roles in the film, Livanelli said:

"It is a perfect time because we would not be here without the Black Panther. You know, Black Panther opened so many doors, broke down so many doors for so many people, that it's just the right time for it."

Namor is the newest addition to the Black Panther series.

He is a mutant and the son of a sea captain. In the film, Namor is an anti-hero who wants to avenge his tribe. This is where Namora and Attuma come in: They are his most trusted warriors, and the actors who play them represent the culture and the characters with elegance.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever not only shows the incredible story of Wakanda, but also infuses it with representation from other cultures and ethnicities. One of the most basic ways in which the film achieves this, is through its casting - the actors are chosen a way such that they can play a character who has something similar to their own ethnic background.

Don't forget to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in a cinema hall near you.

