Who is Aaron Phypers? All about Denise Richards' husband as the couple are shot at in a road rage incident

American actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers' car was shot up in Los Angeles during an apparent road rage incident on November 14. According to TMZ, Richards and Phypers had difficulty locating the Popsicle Studio where she was expected to shoot for her upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace.

An irritated male driver behind them started shouting while trying to squeeze in front of their car. When Phypers let the upset driver pass them, he allegedly shot at their vehicle, striking the back end of the driver's seat. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are reportedly not hurt (Image via TMZ)

The matter has been reported to the authorities who are investigating the incident. Local publications reported that Denise Richards was shaken by the incident and sobbed hysterically. Her husband was present with her throughout her 12-hour shoot.

All you need to know about Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers

Born on September 16, 1972, Aaron Phypers is an actor and native of Los Angeles, California. He graduated from California State University with a degree in the arts before pursuing acting full-time.

Phypers first appeared in a 2009's television documentary, Air Crash Investigation, in its episode titled Frozen in Flight, where he played the role of First Officer Monreal. He also starred in 2011's horror-comedy short film, The Leap, where he played the role of Brett. Aside from these two credits, Phypers appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2019 to 2021.

Phypers was previously married to British actress Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to August 2018. Their marriage was short-lived, with heavy speculations in the media.

Even before Phypers' divorce from Sheridan was finalized, he was spotted with Denise Richards in September 2017. They made their relationship 'Instagram official' in December of that year. At the time, a source told Us Magazine that Phypers had popped the question to Richards, and the duo was engaged in January 2018.

A month after Phypers' divorce was finalized, the duo tied the knot in Malibu. According to Us Weekly, Richards said at the time:

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

The Friends star previously revealed to Us Weekly that Aaron does not always approve of her comments on RHOB.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry.’ But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

Before Phypers, Denise Richards married Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. They share two daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen. Richards is also a mother to an adopted daughter, Eloise Joni.

