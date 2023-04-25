Who is Abby Grossberg? All about the former news producer as Tucker Carlson is fired from Fox

On Monday, April 24, Fox News Media fired star host Tucker Carlson after former employee Abby Grossberg accused him and other members of the company of misogyny. According to NPR, Abby Grossberg was a producer with Fox who has since been fired for reportedly filing two lawsuits against the media giant. In one lawsuit, she claimed that the company had fostered a culture of misogyny.

In the second, she alleged that the company had coerced her into providing a false testimony in a separate case.

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



This… BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch was reportedly concerned about Abby Grossberg's defamation suit against Tucker Carlson, as well as the coverage of Jan 6th and the Conspiracy theories that he had been sharing in regards to federal agents having a part in the riots at the Capitol.This… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch was reportedly concerned about Abby Grossberg's defamation suit against Tucker Carlson, as well as the coverage of Jan 6th and the Conspiracy theories that he had been sharing in regards to federal agents having a part in the riots at the Capitol.This… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2IVQ0P4ptI

While Tucker Carlson has not responded directly to the allegations, Abby Grossberg and her team have claimed that Carlson was terminated as a direct response to the lawsuits she has filed against the company. She has also accused Fox of spreading misinformation and propaganda. The cases are currently ongoing.

Abby Grossberg has been working in the media for over 15 years

As per Newsweek, Abby Grossberg is currently offering her services as a freelance media professional on Staff Me Up. After graduating from Maryland's John Hopkins University in 2003, she officially began her career in media in 2007 with a job as an associate producer at CNN.

Gretchen Carlson @GretchenCarlson Once again it's the bravery of a woman --Abby Grossberg -- who really brought Tucker Carlson down -- revealing the misogynistic environment where women were referred to as c**** & much more. If it was b/c of Dominion others would also be taking the fall. #TuckerCarlsonFired Once again it's the bravery of a woman --Abby Grossberg -- who really brought Tucker Carlson down -- revealing the misogynistic environment where women were referred to as c**** & much more. If it was b/c of Dominion others would also be taking the fall. #TuckerCarlsonFired

While she eventually swapped to Fox for a period, she returned to CNN as a producer from 2011 to 2015. At an undisclosed point in time, she returned to Fox News, where she worked until 2023.

According to her lawyers, her termination from Fox News stemmed from the Dominion Voting lawsuit. As reported by Reuters, Dominion Voting Systems claimed that Tucker Carlson had misled viewers by telling them that the 2020 US election had been rigged. Abby Grossberg claimed that lawyers with Fox News forced her to testify in the company's favor.

In her first lawsuit, Grossberg accused Fox of bullying, misogyny, and harassment. In her second, she addressed how the company's lawyers had pushed her into presenting a misleading testimony.

Her legal team said in an official announcement:

"The frivolous litigation tactics by Fox News punctuate its blatant disregard for the law, which is further underscored by the company's recent retaliatory firing of Ms. Grossberg."

Grossberg said that she has collected new evidence in the form of recordings, which prove that Fox had forced her into providing misleading testimony.

TexasLindsay™ @TexasLindsay_ Meet Abby Grossberg.



The former Fox News Producer for Tucker Carlson’s show who was fired last month and who also filed a discrimination lawsuit against him and Fox News for allegedly bullying her. Meet Abby Grossberg. The former Fox News Producer for Tucker Carlson’s show who was fired last month and who also filed a discrimination lawsuit against him and Fox News for allegedly bullying her. https://t.co/6EzHSdSKaV

Her legal team said:

“Abby Grossberg stands ready to do her part to ensure that justice is done; that those who are licensed and obligated to tell the truth, and guide others to the truth, do just that. As soon as possible and practicable, Ms. Grossberg will continue to set the record straight by telling all she knows to those who need to know."

Grossberg was reportedly fired from the company in March for filing the two lawsuits. Fox News Media has denied the allegations made against them.

Poll : 0 votes