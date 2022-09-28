Who is Abe Sanchez from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21)? Chef has ADHD and is a father of 9 kids

Gordon Ramsay's show Hell's Kitchen season 21 is set to air on September 29 at 8 pm ET on Fox, featuring Chef Abe Sanchez as one of the 18 contestants competing to win the title of the show.

Chef Abe Sanchez, a father of nine kids, will be on “Team Blue”, the 40-somethings group, and will compete against other chefs in Hell's Kitchen.

The Hell's Kitchen synopsis reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

It further stated:

"At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000, and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner."

Abe Sanchez from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21) was been in the industry for over 10 years

One-of-a-kind Chef Abe is all set to compete in the all-new season of Hell's Kitchen. He was raised on the East Side of Houston, Texas. He is the executive chef at Kitchen Monster Creations, a healthy meal prepping company.

Over the course of more than 10 years as a chef, he has worked as a Sous Chef, Executive Chef, GM, and Regional Executive Chef at renowned establishments. He mainly contributes to creating and re-imagining menus, improving clients' dining experience and restaurant food quality.

His love of cooking did not begin in his early days. He was, in fact, not allowed to enter the kitchen in his childhood till it was time for a meal. As per his website, chefabesanchez.com, he said:

“I can’t say that (I) grew like some chefs in the kitchen with their parents. My mom was always in the kitchen, and I was always kicked outside. I had to stay outside until it was time to eat. I’m blessed to have bosses that let me create what I wanted. I was able to work with a lot of different genres of food and developed my own palate of flavors.”

In his 20’s Abe excelled at many jobs but he “lost focus on them.” However, he was determined to make it to the top. At 30 years old, he was eager to “find something to do, it was career time.”

People would often compliment his brisket and crawfish, saying that they were the best they had ever had. It was then that Hell's Kitchen's Abe decided to go to cooking school.

The reality show contestant immediately fell in love with the industry and then began his journey to make it big in the culinary world. As per his website, he said:

“I was a Rockstar in culinary school and every kitchen I have worked in. I gave myself 10 years to become an executive chef and was able to exceed my goals and became one in 2 years.”

Although he struggles with ADHD and Dyslexia, he has never let his condition affect his skills. He “didn’t read a lot of books” as it took “too long to read.” He got most of the knowledge “from being in the kitchen.”

The Hell's Kitchen contestant said:

“I can make a million different sauces with a million different techniques, but I can’t tell you the name of them. I’m asked all the time what I am making; I say, 'I’m just making.' I can build a whole restaurant menu off that."

Despite having ADHD, the Hell's Kitchen contestant still works “a 16-hour shift,” works out, cooks for the family, and does yard work. For Abe, what some may consider a disadvantage ended up being a blessing for him.

He is now all set to give tough competition to the other contestants on Hell’s Kitchen. Tune in on Fox to watch the new season of Gordon Ramsey's hit show on September 29 at 8 pm ET.

