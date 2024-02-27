Who is Abi Carter? Exploring the life of American Idol contestant who sang 'What was I made for'

American Idol has always been the go-to platform for aspiring singers and emerging talent to showcase their singing prowess and achieve super-stardom. Among the numerous participants appearing for auditions on the latest season of American Idol, Abi Carter has carved out a place for herself through her meticulous vocal ability and brilliance.

Abi Carter is a twenty-one-year-old singer hailing from Indio, California. During her audition for season 22, she sang a rendition of the popular Billie Eilish song What Was I Made For. Abi's stellar performance not only bagged her a standing ovation from the judges but also secured her a rare Platinum ticket to Hollywood, solidifying her position in the singing competition show.

Abi Carter's success during the auditions for American Idol season 22 has left viewers of the ABC show overjoyed since her rise to fame is a quintessential fairytale story of dreams being fulfilled. This is especially true as Abi has gone from busking at local markets to being an integral part of such a coveted show.

Here's everything we know about Abi Carter.

American Idol season 22 contestant Abi Carter's details explored

American Idol season 22 contestant Abi's family and the Palm Springs neighborhood where she grew up are integral to her musical path. Being the second oldest of seven kids and raised by a single mother, she was gifted a piano to help her in her musical endeavors.

Abi began busking in neighborhood markets as a result, a modest beginning that demonstrated her undeveloped talent and tenacity. Throughout her audition, her family was there to support her and celebrate her incredible accomplishment.

This close family relationship, along with support from her neighborhood and even the mayor of Palm Springs, highlights a shared conviction that Abi has what it takes to succeed in the competition.

The platinum ticket is a game-changer for competitors, providing them with a direct route to Hollywood and a substantial edge over other contestants. For Abi, getting this ticket confirmed her journey from performing on Palm Springs streets to enthralling a national audience, in addition to being a testimonial to her extraordinary skill.

A quick glance at Abi Carter's audition on American Idol season 22

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, ABC premiered a brand-new American Idol season 22 episode. Abi Carter, the final competitor of the evening, informed the judges that she was the second oldest child in a family of seven and was raised in a devout home.

She continued by saying that her mother reared her alone and that she had watched the ABC show since she was a young child in response to Katy Perry's question on why she was on the show.

Katy Perry said she adored the Billie Eilish song and commended the artist when she told the judges about her song selection. She urged Abi to do brilliantly.

As part of her audition, Abi also performed on the piano. After the performance, the judges gave Abi a standing ovation, which made her emotional. Luke Bryant expressed to Lionel Richie his belief that Abi could win season 22 of American Idol. When Katy asked Bryant whether Abi was in the "Top 10" following the embrace, he reiterated what he had stated to Richie.

The judges also mentioned that this was the first time they had ever heard the crew applaud during an audition. When Abi's relatives ran in to hug her, the judges gave her a Golden Ticket. Later on, the ticket was upgraded to a Platinum Ticket.

American Idol season 22 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC.