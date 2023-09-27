Who is Adam Britton married to? All about the crocodile expert's wife amidst horrifying animal abuse conviction

Following his arrest in April 2022, Adam Britton is now making headlines once again after he pleaded guilty to 60 charges of animal abuse. Allegedly, Britton began abusing dogs almost 10 years back in 2014 and had abused more than 42 dogs by the time he was arrested last year, as per The Guardian.

Disclaimer: This article contains information pertaining to animal abuse and may be disturbing. Readers' discretion is advised.

The allegations against him stated how he used to call these dogs “f*ck toys,” and filmed himself, and then post the videos on social media. Reportedly, out of the 42 dogs that he abused and tortured, 39 of them tragically passed away. Furthermore, he was also arrested for “accessing and transmitting” child abuse material on the internet. As per the allegations against him, Adam Britton has also s*xually harassed his own dogs, Ursa and Bolt, repeatedly.

While the crocodile expert has now pleaded guilty to 60 charges of bestiality and child abuse material, the court has not yet sentenced him or announced his punishment.

Adam Britton was married to Erin for 15 years.

While not much is known about his wife, it is known that she too has over 16 years of experience in zoology, as she has been active in wildlife research and natural history filming. The Sun also claimed that Adam was s*xually assaulting the animals “behind the wife’s back.”

Erin has so far remained silent about her husband’s actions.

Since Adam Britton’s arrest, Erin has dropped his surname on social media

Following Adam Britton’s arrest on animal abuse allegations, his wife, Erin dropped his surname, Britton, on social media. Prior to this, the two had appeared together in the BBC documentary, Life in Cold Blood.

Erin seemed to be involved in animal research. She often posted videos during the COVID lockdown with Adam. In the videos, the two were often seen feeding animals at their own properties.

Furthermore, Daily Mail reported that she was also a wildlife ranger and a biologist who worked on many sea turtle projects.

Before his arrest, Britton was working as a Senior Research Associate at Big Gecko, a company involved with crocodile management, training, and instruction. Born in 1970, Adam was brought up in the USA and moved to Australia to finish his research about crocodiles.

Having completed his education in 1996, he then started working as a Zoologist.

According to the Free Press journal, during his arrest, authorities seized 44 items, including computers, mobile phones, cameras, and even tools and weapons that he used. Reportedly, Adam Britton will remain in custody until he is sentenced on December 13, 2023, as per The Guardian.