Who is Adam Cheng married to? All about his wife and daughters in wake of recent tragedy

Actor Adam Cheng's daughter Cheng On-yee, also known as Angelina Cheng, reportedly passed away at the age of 55. Her cause of death remains unknown but according to The Star, she allegedly died by suicide. Cheng was born to Adam's first wife, Lo Wai-yu.

Asia One reported that On-yee had not been in contact with anyone since September 26. Her friends at her church immediately contacted the police as they were worried about her. After the cops broke into her residence, they discovered that she had reportedly died by suicide.

Angelina's friends from her church have reportedly requested Adam Cheng to contact them regarding the funeral arrangements. Dim Sum Daily stated that Adam's wife Koon Jing-wah has allegedly responded to the media and said that the family is currently handling the situation.

"Angelina's birth mother is alive and residing in Vancouver. Yesterday, some relatives were able to make contact with her through a phone call, and we have provided the contact details to the church," she said.

Koon added that because Lo gave birth to Angelina, she will be handling all the formalities, including the legal issues related to her daughter's assets. Kim ended by saying that the family would do everything they could for Angelina's funeral if Lo allowed it.

Adam Cheng has four daughters and is currently married to Koon Jing-wah

Adam Cheng's daughter Angelina reportedly died by suicide and the news made headlines on October 2. As netizens expressed their grief online and sent their condolences to her family, they wished to know more about Cheng and his family.

The 76-year-old first tied the knot with Lo Wai-yu. The former couple were parents to Angelina Cheng, the actor's eldest daughter. Their marriage was kept away from the limelight and according to My Drama List, it ended in divorce.

Adam was romantically linked to actress Lydia Shum for around 14 years. They then exchanged vows in 1985.

Lydia was also a part of the entertainment industry and appeared in many films between 1965 and 2006. She reportedly suffered from several health issues and was hospitalized on February 2, 2008. She passed away 10 days later after she was removed from life support on February 19, 2008.

Adam and Lydia became the parents of a daughter named Joyce Cheng in 1987. Joyce is currently a singer and actress. She has released six albums so far and has been honored with several awards. Adam and Lydia divorced a year after Joyce was born.

Adam Cheng then married Koon Jing-wah, a Taiwanese actress, in 1989. The pair are parents of two daughters – Winnie Cheng Wing-yan and Cecily Cheng Wing-hei.

Adam Cheng is known for his appearances in several well-known films and TV shows

Adam Cheng made his acting debut in 1967 with A Sweet Girl. He then began starring in lead roles in the 80s and appeared in titles including Gunmen, Fong Sai-yuk, and Saving General Yang.

He is popular for his appearance as Tony Tseung in the legal drama series, Bar Bender. He was last seen as Fu Zi in Ever Night, which aired from 2018 to 2020.