Who is Aimee Hauer? All about Rosie O'Donnell's new girlfriend as couple make their red carpet debut

Rosie O'Donnell and her girlfriend Aimee Hauer recently made their red carpet debut at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit event.

The couple was seen in high spirits as they posed for photos while smiling and wrapping their arms around each other. Hauer wore a stylish black dress and matching black boots, while Rosie O'Donnell wore a casual white shirt and a brown jacket with a pair of ripped jeans.

The Russian Doll star, who hosted the sold-out event, was also joined by her friend Kathy Griffin. The latter returned to the stage for the first time since her battle with lung cancer.

Before their red carpet appearance, the couple was seen hanging out with Griffin and Rosanna Arquette at O'Donnell's Malibu home while preparing for the show.

Rosie O'Donnell went Instagram official with Aimee Hauer on June 1 when the latter posted a photo with her partner on her page. However, it is not known when the pair started dating.

Rosie O'Donnell's girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, is an expert in eastern and western massage techniques

Aimee Hauer is a massage therapist based in Spokane, Washington. According to The Focus, she graduated from the Utah College of Massage Therapy in November 2003 and is featured in Downtown Spokane's city-wide business directory.

Hauer reportedly learned eastern bodywork therapies such as shiatsu, reflexology, and acupressure; western practices like trigger point therapy, injury massage, cranial sacral therapy, and therapeutic massage techniques grounded in Swedish theory during her studies.

The massage therapist also appeared on the Lesbian Speaking podcast in 2021, where she shared that she was raised in a strict Mormon setting in Boise, Idaho, and got married "out of duty" at 21.

Although she welcomed two children with her husband, the marriage ended in a divorce. Hauer faced an eight-year legal battle for custody of her daughter before winning the case.

She recently made news after her relationship with O'Donnell came to light. The pair also made their red carpet debut on Saturday. However, little is known about their relationship as the duo has kept their personal lives out of the public eye.

A look into Rosie O'Donnell's previous relationships

Rosie O'Donnell came out in 2002 and was previously married to Kelli Carpenter. Following their divorce in 2004, the comedian tied the knot with Michelle Rounds in 2012.

The pair parted ways in 2015, and Rosie O'Donnell later got engaged to police officer Elizabeth Rooney. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2019.

Following O'Donnell's split with Rooney, the Sleepless in Seattle actress told Extra that it was difficult to maintain relationships and handle breakups under public scrutiny:

"I'm good. We are still figuring things out — it's hard in the public light... It's hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job. I'm kind of used to it... We are trying to figure it out. I am a hopeful person and I am hoping for the best."

O'Donnell shares children Parker Jaren (27), Chelsea Belle (24), Blake Christopher (22), Vivienne Rose (19) with Carpenter, and daughter Dakota (9) with Michelle Rounds. The latter tragically took her own life in 2017.

