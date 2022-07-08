Who is Akie Abe? All about Shinzo Abe's spouse as former Japanese Prime Minister is shot and assassinated

On the morning of Friday, July 8, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the streets of the city, Nara, during his campaign speech. Abe was reportedly 67 years old at the time of his murder. According to the BBC, he was allegedly shot by a 41-year-old individual named Tetsuya Yamagami.

The local police reportedly stated that the suspect carried out the assassination with the use of a homemade gun. Since his arrest, the shooter has allegedly admitted to having shot at the late Abe during the latter's speech.

However, local reports have insinuated that the shooter only admitted to having shot the former Japanese PM and did not confirm their intent of killing Abe. The late politician reportedly sustained two bullet wounds around his neck and also to his heart.

What is known about Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie Abe?

The former Prime Minister of Japan, the late Shinzo Abe, is survived by his wife, Akie Abe. They were married in 1987. Akie Matsuzaki (née) and Shinzo Abe had no children, which indicates that the 60-year-old widow is reportedly his most immediate kin.

Akie Abe was born to Akio and Emiko Matsuzaki in 1962 in Tokyo, Japan. Her father was a wealthy businessman who served as the former president of the renowned Japanese confectionery firm Morinaga & Company. After completing her graduation from Tokyo's vocational institute, Sacred Heart Professional Training College, Akie Abe worked in an advertising agency named Dentsu Inc. During her tenure at the firm, Akie's then-boss reportedly introduced her to Shinzo Abe. The latter was an up-and-comer politician at the time.

As mentioned before, Akie got married to Shinzo Abe in 1987. Akie then worked as a radio jockey in Shimonoseki for some time. According to the South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo, the socialite was known as "Akky" during her career as an RJ.

As per an interview with a monthly Japanese magazine in 2006, Akie Abe frankly disclosed the couple's inability to have a child. She further revealed that they had sought fertility treatment in the early days of their marriage. Akie told the publication:

"Now that it has become difficult because of my age, people have stopped telling me to keep trying. But in the very early stages, I did have fertility treatment."

The couple reportedly chose not to adopt despite Abe's suggestion as Akie was "not confident about raising an adopted child properly."

Akie Abe was an outspoken political personality even as the spouse of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

During her late husband's tenure as the Japanese Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, Akie Abe was vocal in criticizing some of Shinzo Abe's policies. This helped the former radio-host garner much popularity as one of the world's most outspoken political personalities. In a rare 2016 interview with Bloomberg, she commented on her decision to be honest in views about her husband's party. She said:

"I want to pick up and pass on the views that don't get through to my husband or his circle. That is a bit like an opposition party, I suppose."

The Tokyo native was also vocal about her support for the legalization of medical marijuana in Japan. Furthermore, the political figure openly expressed support for LGBTQ+ rights in "the land of the rising sun." She often used her Facebook account to advocate for the aforementioned causes. In the past, Akie has expressed her dissatisfaction with the push for the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Japan's push for nuclear power.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far