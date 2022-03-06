×
Who is Alex Achilles King on 'The Courtship'? Dominican fitness coach works with co-suitor Lewis Echavarria

Alex Achilles King on The Courtship (Image via Instagram/achillesking_)
Muskan Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Mar 06, 2022 11:02 PM IST
NBC’s The Courtship is just a few hours away from premiering on television sets, and viewers cannot wait to unveil the love tale of Nicole Remy, the princess in The Courtship.

The upcoming series is a combination of the two hit shows, The Bachelor and Bridgerton. The only twist on the concept of the show is its Regency-era setting. Nicole is set to find her love amongst 16 suitors who are highly eligible bachelors.

The Courtship princess has given up on the modern style of finding love and has finally resorted to how it was done in the olden times. With the help of her family and her best friend, she will be selecting her groom among the suitors who belong to various backgrounds and professions.

Get to know Alex Achilles King on 'The Courtship'

Ready to appear on the upcoming show, Alex Achilles King will be one of the 16 suitors. The 35-year-old was born in the Dominican Republic and is an online fitness coach by profession. King has drastically helped himself transform his body.

His Instagram has mind-blowing pictures of his inclination towards fitness and bodybuilding. Moreover, as an advocate for eating healthily, Alex also has a separate Instagram page called Ideal Nutrition Now. The fitness enthusiast tends to share effective weight loss and healthy meal plans with his followers who want to lose weight. He also stresses the habit of always eating clean.

Not to forget, Alex is the vice president of Athlean Body Fitness along with his co-suitor Lewis Echavarria, who is the CEO of the same firm. The platform helps people in complete transformation with the help of the right workouts, meal plans, and insightful information on health.

Apart from his bodybuilding inclinations, Alex also has a knack for poetry and song lyrics. He has nurtured his talent from a very young age, and it has helped him to understand his self-expression. He also claims to have a deep knowledge of the true art of romance as he grew up reading Shakespeare.

After losing his mother in 2021, Alex felt a sense of deep void in himself. However, he has regained his composure and is fully prepared to marry someone who can complete him.

The San Diego native is the perfect combination of deep emotional conversations and fun boat rides. He might just have the best impression in front of Nicole.

The Courtship will premiere on March 6 at 8:00 PM EST.

Edited by R. Elahi
