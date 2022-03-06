Who is Lewis Echavarria on The Courtship? Mortgage advisor who left professional baseball due to injuries

Former professional baseball player Lewis Echavarria will be seen on The Courtship trying to impress the “heroine” of the show- not by flexing his muscles but using his humor, charm and intelligence.

On the dating show, Lewis Echavarria's personality will be put to the test with some old-fashioned ways of winning hearts, including horse riding and ballroom dancing. The reality show will air this Sunday, March 6, 2022, on NBC.

All About Lewis on The Courtship

Born in Miami and raised in the Dominican Republic, Lewis Echavarria is fluent in Spanish. He is currently working as a senior mortgage loan officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, in Miami, Florida.

Before joining the company in June 2020, the fitness expert worked at the same post with Iconic Mortgage Corp. for two years.

The homeschooled boy thought of making it big in professional baseball but as per his official show bio, an “injury permanently ended his pitching career”.

However, the injury did not dampen his spirit and he worked to “become a licensed mortgage adviser and realtor”. He started his career in 2014 as a senior Personal Banker at Wells Fargo.

After working there for more than a year, he joined Network Capital Funding Corporation in 2016 and worked as a mortgage loan officer till 2018.

When not working, the fitness expert helps “busy professionals transform their Physiques” as per in his Instagram profile, which has 103k followers.

A brand ambassador for lifestyle brand ENTRPRNR, Echavarria loves to cook and dance.

A romantic at heart, the 26-years-old hopes to beat all the other 15 suitors and sweep away the lady of The Courtship, Nicole Remy, with whom he hopes to start a “big family together”.

About The Courtship

The new reality dating show showcases the journey of a software engineer from Seattle, Remy, 26, who after being disappointed to find love through modern technology, tries to find her soulmate through old traditional ways in “Regency-style England”.

The lady will test 16 suitors and send one back home every week if they don’t tick her ideal partner list. Remy’s mom, Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, dad, Claude Remy, sister, Danie, and bestfriend, Tessa Cleary, will help her find "men who value family" on the show.

